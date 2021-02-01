The Squad to Biden: Send Out $2,000 Checks Every Month Until the Pandemic Is Over

Running the numbers on this one is like trying to guess the date the United States collapses under the weight of its unsustainable fiscal obligations. I thought we’d have another 20 years or so but at this rate, you can’t be too sure:

As Congress debates President Joe Biden’s request for $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief funding — including a third stimulus check pegged at $1,400 — some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for an even bigger response: $2,000 monthly payments until the pandemic is history.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and more than 50 other House members are urging the Biden administration to back such a policy, according to a signed letter sent to Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Signers of the January 28 letter also include other leading House progressives such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis,” they wrote. “Many families cannot afford to wait for eight months between payments. To truly build back better, families need stability and certainty through ongoing relief — they cannot be at the mercy of congressional gridlock.”

There are 114.6 million households in the United States. If you send a $2,000 check to each one, that costs $229.2 billion. So let’s be very optimistic and say the pandemic will be “over” in six months. That’s another $1.375 trillion you’re adding to the national debt, which is going to hit $30 trillion by the end of 2021 at the rate we’re going.

Last year our entire GDP wasn’t even $20 trillion. There was a time when debt hitting 100 percent of GDP was considered a dire crisis. We’ve blown way past that and we’re on our way to 150 percent of GDP, and all the Squad wants to do is send out more checks.

Also: Exactly when do you expect these same people to agree that the pandemic is over? They’ve already declared that they want people to continue masking and social-distancing even after they’re vaccinated. With the vaccine rollout stumbling all over itself and politicians in no hurry to loosen their lockdown orders, when will the political class come to a consensus that the pandemic is over in any meaningful sense?

If the government started sending out $2,000 monthly checks, and it lasted a year, it would cost nearly $3 trillion. And at that point, once people have gotten used to getting the checks, Democrats would declare it cruel and unusual to cut them off.

You want to say this idea is so insane that there’s no chance it would actually happen. Last year we blew more than $3 trillion on “emergency” pandemic spending, and the majority of congressional Republicans voted for the spending blowout.

Too radical to ever happen? Does anything fit that description anymore?