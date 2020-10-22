St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President: Businesses Are Doing Fine Without Any More Stimulus

Does any of the handwringing over the fate of another stimulus consider the question of whether it’s actually necessary?

People usually get what they need from the companies that employ them. Companies usually get the money they need from their customers. If all this is working as it should, there is no need for the federal government to borrow $2 trillion and send everyone checks.

We know it wasn’t working in the spring, because governments at multiple levels ordered everything shut down.

Now? Politicians and the media talk as if it’s a foregone conclusion that everything remains a disaster and we need another debt-fueled spending blowout to keep everyone from becoming destitute.

Do the people who have their fingers on the pulse of the business community think that? This one certainly doesn’t:

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Wednesday repeated his view that U.S. businesses are largely adapting to life amid COVID-19 and the U.S. economy is on track to better-than-trend growth even without further fiscal stimulus.

“In terms of the aggregate resources it seems like we should have enough” fiscal aid to bolster growth until the first quarter of next year, when any further need could be reassessed, Bullard said at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Leadership Summit.

We’re seeing forecasts that third-quarter GDP growth could be close to 35 percent. That’s an all-time record.

Granted, it represents a bounce-back from the worst recorded quarter ever. But the hope all along has been that disastrous second quarter, all of which was caused by government edicts, would be followed by a dramatic enough bounce-back that simply opening things back up would be sufficient.

That’s the so-called V-shaped recovery, and Bullard’s account of things confirms that this is how the business community is experiencing things. Companies don’t want another check from Washington. They just want to be able to conduct their normal business.

It would be absolutely insane to take on another $2 trillion or so in debt when the business community is telling us that all they need is to be allowed to return to business as usual.

Talks reporting on the stimulus always imply it would be a massive disaster for the country if the stimulus isn’t passed, and that voters will be furious. The reporting is wrong. And if voters will be furious, then voters are also wrong.