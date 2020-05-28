State Department says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous, and China's going to pay a price

Hong Kong has always been kind of a weird situation. Administered by Britain until 1997, and officially under China’s purview ever since, Hong Kong was supposed have a special autonomy to govern itself apart from the stylings of the Chinese Communist Party.

Much of the world had an investment in this arrangement because of Hong Kong’s importance to global financial markets.

But it seemed the handwriting was on the wall once the British surrendered its administration of Hong Kong to China. If the democracy demonstrations there last year showed us anything, it should have been that the residents of Hong Kong recognized their Chinese overlords had no intention of letting the city persist for long in a state of autonomy or freedom.

You might have thought the global establishment would come to Hong Kong’s aid. But it didn’t in any serious way, because the global establishment desperately wants access to 1 billion-strong market that is mainland China – and you don’t maintain access to that market by pissing off the Chinese communists.

So Hong Kong continued to be oppressed, and no one did much about it. Now it’s gotten to the point where the U.S. State Department has made a pretty eye-opening proclamation: Hong Kong is no longer autonomous. And that means some special treatment Hong Kong has been used to receiving from the United States is in serious jeopardy:

TRENDING: MSNBC reporter tries to shame citizen who isn't wearing a COVID mask, it instantly blows up in his face

Still uncertain is whether Trump would be prepared to deploy what has been called the “nuclear option” – stripping Hong Kong of its special economic status that the United States has conferred on it since the end of British rule more than two decades ago.

Among the likeliest early steps could be sanctions against Chinese officials, government and security entities and companies involved in enforcing the proposed legislation, which has triggered renewed street protests in Hong Kong and threatened the future of China’s freest city, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

David Stilwell, assistant Secretary of State for East Asia, said the long list of potential U.S. responses could be “across the spectrum,” including visa and economic sanctions. He declined to elaborate but said measures would be calibrated to mitigate the impact on Hong Kong people and U.S. businesses there.

No one seems to have much hope Beijing will reverse course and let Hong Kong return to autonomy. It’s not in the nature of communists, once they seize power or control, to relinquish it.

Should China pay for clamping down on Hong Kong? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But China needs access to U.S. markets too, and after all the work both countries did to develop a trade agreement prior to the coronavirus outbreak, it seems borderline insane that Beijing would jeopardize that by making a move like this on Hong Kong.

I do have a theory about that, of course: The Communist Chinese are neither as smart nor as effective at ruling the country as western bootlickers would have you believe. Crowds in Hong Kong were clearly not afraid of Beijing’s muscle, and it’s clear to anyone who’s been paying attention that China had no idea how to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

We’ve often been told since the collapse of the Soviet Union that China was the new threat to U.S. hegemony in the world, because of a combination of smart central planning and command of world markets. I don’t know if any of that is true, or ever was. What I see is an insecure regime engaged in heavy-handed tactics designed to control a populace of which the regime is increasingly afraid.

Oh, and a bunch of keystone cops who unleashed a deadly pandemic on the world and then stumbled all over itself trying to lie about it.

China is very good at getting mad when people point out what a terrible regime it is. I don’t see much else that it’s good at. China needs access to American markets, and clamping down on Hong Kong is giving the U.S. a lot of reason not to let them have it.