Commentary
State Farm: Shannen Doherty is using her breast cancer to garner sympathy in her lawsuit against us

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 6, 2020 at 9:09am
Oh . . . no.

If you want to put an atheist narcissist in your commercials, that’s one thing. And if you want to defend yourself against a lawsuit fro a policyholder you think is demanding more than she’s entitled to under the policy, that’s perfectly fine too. I have no idea who’s right on the merits of this case.

But you do not get personal with a person who’s suffering from Stage 4 cancer. You do not throw the cancer back in her face and try to use that as a weapon disguised as a legal argument. That’s simply dispicable behavior.

And yet that’s exactly what State Farm is doing to Shannen Doherty:

State Farm on Wednesday claimed actress Shannen Doherty is just looking for sympathy — and a payout to get her California home repaired — by announcing her terminal stage 4 cancer diagnosis. The former “Charmed” actress sued State Farm in March 2019 after the insurance giant refused to pay the full amount for repairs on her home, which was damaged in the devastating 2018 California wildfires.

In a filing in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, lawyers for State Farm wrote that Doherty plans to “garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house” when she appears at trial.

“Plaintiff improperly claims she is entitled to have her entire home rebuilt at a cost of $2.7 million because she has breast cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” the court documents state.

State Farm claims that the reason Doherty went public with her Stage 4 diagnosis is basically all about them – that if not for wanting sympathy in the lawsuit, she would have just kept it to herself. As if a person suffering from Stage 4 breast cancer’s top concern is a lawsuit against an insurance company.

That cuts against the fact that Doherty publicly announced previous cancer diagnoses – when she was not in litigation with State Farm – and against the fact that it’s very common for public figures to go public about such things, particularly when there’s the need to get ahead of potential rumors.

Did State Farm's accusation against Shannen Doherty stink to high heaven?

Indeed, Doherty has been very public about her ongoing cancer battle, even to the point of posting photos on social media during her treatment. Celebrities are very image-conscious and tend to want to always present themselves in the most positive light – eschewing photos without makeup, hair looking nice, etc.

Doherty has shown no compunction whatsoever about letting everyone see what she’s going through, and the impact it’s had on her. So to accuse her of only doing this for sympathy related to a lawsuit is pretty silly. She’s been doing it for several years – whether for therapeutic reasons or in the hope that the information she shares might help someone else.

State Farm’s accusation is as outrageous as it is stupid. There’s plenty of reason to think Doherty did not announce her cancer diagnosis for sympathy in the lawsuit. And it’s mean-spirited in the extreme to publicly accuse her of it considering what she’s already going through.

I am not saying State Farm should just concede the lawsuit if they really believe they’re right on the merits. I have no strong opinion one way or the other about whether Doherty’s claim is justified on the merits.

But if State Farm wants to defend itself, it should defend itself on the merits, and not resort to awful mean attacks based on her suffering from Stage 4 breast cancer. Not every lawsuit is personal. This one just got personal, and it’s not Shannen Doherty who’s responsible for that.

(Full disclosure: State Farm recently canceled my auto policy because I had two accidents in a year. This was consistent with their policy and I’m not sore at State Farm for it. I got other insurance and I’m fine. This column has nothing to do with that, but it didn’t seem like it would be completely honest if I didn’t mention it.)

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
