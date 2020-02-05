State of the Union video: A speech about prosperity . . . and possibly the worst Democrat behavior ever

Nancy Pelosi may have felt the need to rip it to shreds – literally – but the country should be pretty happy with what they heard last night.

No modern president gives a State of the Union address that I think fits what the Founders intended when they put it in the Constitution, but we’ve dealt with that.

The state of the union is not the same thing as the state of the political class, and from most Washington-based political reporting you’d never know the former is a consideration. That did make Donald Trump’s address last night a breath of fresh air.

You heard a lot of talk beforehand about how Trump’s address would not mention impeachment. Well no. The speech is supposed to be about how the country’s doing, not about how Trump or the others in Washington are doing. Given his mostly solid economic record, Trump had every reason to deliver a prosperity message, and he didn’t disappoint.

Presidents are infamous for using the State of the Union address to merely tout their own achievements, but at least the achievements Trump focused on last night were relevant to the public.

It was really striking when Trump talked about jobs booming and America being respected again, prompting Pence to stand and clap while Pelosi said downtrodden and sad. But I guess the sentiment should surprise no one. Democrats hate when America succeeds and a Republican benefits from it politically. They would much prefer national failure.

I look forward to the media “fact-checkers” jumping on Trump’s claim that the economy is the best it’s ever been. But at the moment it’s very good for most people, and while that may or may not result in Trump being re-elected, it results in an awful lot of Americans being better off. If Democrats cared about working people as they claim to, Nancy Pelosi would stand and cheer for that.

But they don’t, so she doesn’t.

To be sure, the Democrats’ behavior during this speech is surely the worst I’ve ever seen of an opposition party during a State of the Union address. We’ve all seen moments in which the president’s party stands and cheers and the opposition party doesn’t. This was way beyond that. It ended with Pelosi ripping up the speech, but it started with Pelosi refusing to give Trump the traditional “distinct honor” introduction. It was white-clad women standing and heckling. It was Democrats refusing to cheer even for a young black family who got wonderful news about their daughter’s education.

They wouldn’t even cheer for good economic news that had nothing to do with partisanship, simply because they couldn’t stand to give Trump any sort of victory. It’s astonishing how petty these people are, and I don’t think it’s likely to go over well with anyone watching who isn’t a left-wing activist.

And most people are not left-wing activists.

Trump had a few moments in which he mentioned the importance of reversing the previous administration’s policies, but he never mentioned Obama by name and this was not a largely partisan address. You can’t say the same for the way Democrats reacted to everything Trump did and said, just because it was Trump doing and saying it.