Commentary
Biden: No, I don't support defunding the police

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 9, 2020 at 5:37am
I have to give him some credit. I didn’t think he had it in him to oppose the “woke” cause of the moment.

So one applause for Biden for actually saying he opposes one of the most insane ideas. But where are the voices in the Democratic Party who are willing to treat this idea as insane and not just another mainstream policy proposal?

Some high-profile Democrat needs to speak clearly and unambiguously to make it clear that disbanding police departments is the height of insanity. Believe it or not, this will actually take some courage. Anyone who witnessed the abject humiliation of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday knows that the anti-police mob is out for blood:

I for one would like to hear Biden go further, and speak in support of the overwhelming majority of police officers who do not abuse their power and instead risk their lives to protect the public. Biden, of course, is not noted for his courage, and he surely doesn’t want to piss of any major Democratic voting block when there is already a serious lack of enthusiasm concerning his nomination.

But the presidency is about leadership. If Biden is the strong and determined leader he claims to be, let him show it here by declaring publicly that police officers have the nation’s support, and that we can get rid of the bad ones without destroying the rest of them in the process.

Should Joe Biden tell us his position on defunding the police?

If Biden will not do that, I don’t know how he can expect anyone to take him seriously as a leader. At the moment, inmates are running the Democrat asylum – an apt term if ever there was one – and that’s much due to the lack of leadership at the top.

Put a guy that weak into the Oval Office, and the inmates are in for one heck of a four-year stretch.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese
