Still unwilling to accept the election results, Hillary trots out her blame list in DNC speech

Robert Laurie
Published August 20, 2020 at 5:25am
It’s all your fault. You’re lazy. You didn’t turn out at the polls to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

It’s all the Electoral College’s fault. If we had a pure, mob-rule, democracy the “basket of deplorables” in “all that red area” wouldn’t have a voice. They would have been swamped by coastal socialists as the good lord intended.

Also, it’s all Russia’s fault. Hillary’s rightful ascension to the American political throne was undone by a monstrous “foreign entity.” You know it as the “Soviet Bear,” the “Red Menace” or worse: Vladimir Putin.

That’s the message from Hillary Clinton, who addressed anyone still watching during last night’s installment of the DNC infomercial.

Reminder: this was a candidate who couldn’t be bothered to visit the Midwest. This was a candidate whose history of scandal made her an unlikable political presence, and who then berated half the nation for its supposedly backwards views. This was a candidate who harped about “accepting the outcome” of an election, only to spend years refusing to accept the outcome of an election.

Nothing has changed. She still refuses to see that she lost because she was never the choice of her own party’s base.  She was the nominee because it was “her turn,” and because she conspired with the DNC brass to shaft Bernie Sanders.

Here she is, blaming everyone but herself:

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







