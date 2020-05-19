Stock market soars after Moderna announces first phase of its vaccine test was successful

The news can only be so good at this early stage of testing a vaccine, because even if everything comes out positive, that doesn’t prove it will stay that way in subsequent phases.

But as much of a game-changer as a vaccine would be, markets will understandably get a little excited at even an early sign that we may be approaching one. So Moderna’s announcement yesterday of success in its first testing phase has markets soaring and people hoping:

The data suggest the vaccine, code-named mRNA-1273, “has a high probability to provide protection from Covid-19 disease in humans,” Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on a conference call Monday.

Moderna shares were up about 27% in midday trading, helping to lift the broader market. The S&P 500 gained 2.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 753 points, or 3.2%, in early New York trading. Travel companies and airlines rose, among them TUI, Ryanair Holdings and British Airways owner IAG Group. Contracts for delivery of West Texas Intermediate in July rose to more than $30 a barrel for the first time since mid-March.

The company’s vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as the fall, if it proves to work safely in subsequent testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently gave Moderna permission to begin the second stage of testing.

TRENDING: And now, the priest who’s using a squirt gun to douse his drive-by worshipers with holy water

There’s been a fair amount of scoffing at the idea that a vaccine could be ready in the fall, simply because the history of drug research and development has few examples of anything happening that quickly.

But I’m not sure you can compare anything that’s happened before this to . . . this. The sense of urgency we see now, with deaths approaching 100,000 in just a few months and the economy in a freefall, is unlike any past health challenge we’ve faced as a nation in the modern era of drug development.

Much of the delay in this process comes from government-mandated processes that have either been eliminated or accelerated under the circumstances. The risk/reward proposition is also different. The company that comes out with the first effective, mass-produced and marketable coronavirus vaccine is going to make so much money it will be unreal – and will deserve every penny of it.

Knowing how massive the potential reward is, companies are going to devote more time, money, man hours and other resources to their vaccine efforts. There’s no conceivable scenario in which a successful vaccine doesn’t make them money, so whatever you’re risking is justified by the potential upside of success.

Do you think we'll get a vaccine by fall? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

You can take three-to-five years to develop a vaccine when there may or may not be handful of people demanding it. When people are clamoring for it as soon as possible because life as we know it hangs in the balance, you find a way.

For all those reasons, I think it’s a lot more likely than the “experts” say that a vaccine could be ready by fall. Moderna’s so-far-so-good report doesn’t guarantee that, but it keeps hope alive, and considering what we’ve been through the last two months, that’s worth a lot.

No wonder the market is soaring.