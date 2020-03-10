Stocks, oil futures bounce back after Putin's oil gambit delivers a brutal Monday

It would have been a stunner if we hadn’t seen some sort of rally. It’s still early in the day on Tuesday as I’m writing this, but the rebound we’re seeing so far looks impressive:

Global stocks and oil prices rebounded after Monday’s precipitous declines, which saw energy prices suffer historic losses and U.S. equities post their biggest drop since the global financial crisis.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.6% Tuesday, suggesting U.S. clue-chip stocks may claw back some lost ground after the index posted its biggest fall since 2008. Shares in energy companies and miners, among the biggest losers on Monday, helped push the Stoxx Europe 600 up 2.6%.

Investors remained wary about the outlook for global markets, noting that stocks remain well below where they started the week. President Trump’s pledges to discuss measures such as cutting payroll taxes with Congress to ease the economic pain caused by the coronavirus outbreak were met with cautious optimism.

If it’s the coronavirus panic that caused the stock collapse on Monday – and it mostly is but we’ll get into the oil side in a moment – then you had to figure some bounceback was inevitable as people realize the panic is overwrought. Not to minimize the seriousness of coronavirus for those who have it, but compared with your typical flu breakout, the sensationalism over this doesn’t nearly match the reality.

Over the course of the next few weeks, I think people are going to start figuring that out, and the media will run out of ways to get everyone whipped up in a frenzy.

Still, the cultural and economic impact of the panic is very real, which is why Vladimir Putin saw an opportunity to exploit it and start an oil price war with the Saudis.

Putin’s objective is to take down the U.S. shale market, which has turned the U.S. into a major global energy power and is stunting Russia’s influence on the global energy markets. The best way to do that is to drive down the price of oil, because the shale companies can’t make a return on their investment in shale exploration if the price of oil craters.

So Putin recognized that the coronavirus was dropping demand for oil on global markets, and took the occasion to ramp up Russian production and drop prices. The Saudis – foolishly in my estimation – took the bait and have been trying to match Russia barrel for barrel and cent for cent with the production/price war.

That’s what tanked oil futures yesterday, and it was the biggest factor in the market’s astonishing 7 percent drop.

This sort of thing always seems to portend economic calamity, but it won’t. For one thing, Russia can’t keep up this level of production, nor can it sell its own oil forever at prices this low. Putin seems to think he can do so just long enough to cripple the U.S. shale industry, but I think that’s a miscalculation. The U.S. has too much invested in shale to succumb that easily to a bump in the road like this – especially one that’s artificially inserted in the markets.

Global oil prices are already starting to return to their mean with today’s early rebound, and while you never know, chances are it will continue throughout the day – and be reflected in U.S.-based trading as well.

Moves like a payroll tax cut by the Trump Administration, or another interest rate cut by the Fed, might help on the margins. But the real fix to this has to come from the markets themselves correcting for yesterday’s anomaly. And the Fed can actually help more by boosting liquidity than with yet another interest rate cut.

You may not want to check the balance of your 401(k) this morning, but you shouldn’t panic either. These events always happen in markets, and they always correct themselves as the extraordinary factors that triggered them recede.

For all the hysteria from Democrats and the media about the Russians “interfering in our elections,” they can actually do a lot more damage by messing with our markets. That’s exactly what Putin did the last several days.

But our markets are stronger than theirs, and over time that will cause everything to even out as it should.