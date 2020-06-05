Stop attacking people who don't talk about the issue the way you want them to

That national dialogue we need to have about race and police brutality is not off to a good start.
I wrote yesterday that I understand why “all lives matter” is not a helpful rejoinder to the declaration that black lives matter. It was an effort to urge people – especially white conservatives – to understand what black people are hearing and why it’s not asking too much to engage their concerns on their terms.
But I also said in that piece that it helps nothing if we run around attacking and canceling everyone who doesn’t speak about the issue in the approved language. The idea here is that we need to get people understanding each other. We start from a place where some people will have problems with your tactics – if not your message – and the way to address that is to make the case for what you’re doing and why. It’s not to cower them into submission, at least not if you really want to reach people’s hearts.
That’s what makes the imbroglio over Drew Brees’s comments so troubling. The Saints quarterback declared on Wednesday, in regard to people kneeling for the national anthem, that he would never support disrespecting the flag. That brought a torrent of criticism from many fronts, including a couple of his own teammates, who declared him part of the problem and even unfollowed him on social media as a protest.
Brees, who is one of the NFL’s truly good guys and has no hate in his heart for anyone, quickly and lamentably apologized:
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
I don’t mind Brees changing his mind if he really did, although I do have a problem with the idea that everyone who says something they later rethink has to issue a groveling apology. My problem here is that Brees was bullied into the retreat.
Brees neither said nor did anything wrong. You can oppose police brutality and unequal treatment of races while still objecting to anthem-kneeling as the method of protesting it.
For the record, that is my position. I have opposed the anthem-kneeling since Colin Kaepernick started it, because Kaepernick’s claim is that the United States of America intentionally and systematically accepts police brutality against black people. That is false. Kaepernick took an issue that involves a small but still troubling number of police officers, and chose to address it by pointing a finger at the entire country as if none of us have any problem with it.
My objection to anthem-kneeling isn’t about “the flag” or about “the troops,” because I understand full well that it’s not directed at either. My objection is that it misdiagnoses the problem and slanders a lot of good police officers in the process.
There is no reason Drew Brees cannot hold the same position – objecting to the symbolism that was chosen – while still supporting the substantive reforms that are needed.
Advertisement - story continues below
But let’s say Brees is completely wrong in his position. So what? People are wrong about things all the time. We should address that by continuing the conversation and trying to make the best case we can for the right ideas. Brees’s teammates and others who disagreed with his statement could have engaged in dialogue with him. He is undeniably a man of good will and would have listened. He may or may not have agreed, but the dialogue would have been healthy and gotten us close to the understanding we need.
But they didn’t do that. They recognized that in the cancel culture of America 2020, they could browbeat and intimidate Brees into a humiliated retreat. That appears to be the tactic we’re going to see used against everyone who doesn’t speak the approved language or embrace the chosen symbolism.
This is going to result in two things, neither of them good. First, it’s going to alienate people who might have been willing to see your point of view if you had only engaged them constructively instead of trying to destroy them. What is the value of an apology you bullied someone into making? Second, it’s going to leave us in a situation where we don’t know who really embraces change and who’s just claiming to because they’re afraid to say anything else.
Black lives matter. That’s not a hard case to make. Make the case instead of threatening people who don’t talk about it the way you want them to.