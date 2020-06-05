Stop attacking people who don't talk about the issue the way you want them to

That national dialogue we need to have about race and police brutality is not off to a good start.

I wrote yesterday that I understand why “all lives matter” is not a helpful rejoinder to the declaration that black lives matter. It was an effort to urge people – especially white conservatives – to understand what black people are hearing and why it’s not asking too much to engage their concerns on their terms.

But I also said in that piece that it helps nothing if we run around attacking and canceling everyone who doesn’t speak about the issue in the approved language. The idea here is that we need to get people understanding each other. We start from a place where some people will have problems with your tactics – if not your message – and the way to address that is to make the case for what you’re doing and why. It’s not to cower them into submission, at least not if you really want to reach people’s hearts.

That’s what makes the imbroglio over Drew Brees’s comments so troubling. The Saints quarterback declared on Wednesday, in regard to people kneeling for the national anthem, that he would never support disrespecting the flag. That brought a torrent of criticism from many fronts, including a couple of his own teammates, who declared him part of the problem and even unfollowed him on social media as a protest.

Brees, who is one of the NFL’s truly good guys and has no hate in his heart for anyone, quickly and lamentably apologized:

I don’t mind Brees changing his mind if he really did, although I do have a problem with the idea that everyone who says something they later rethink has to issue a groveling apology. My problem here is that Brees was bullied into the retreat.

Brees neither said nor did anything wrong. You can oppose police brutality and unequal treatment of races while still objecting to anthem-kneeling as the method of protesting it.

For the record, that is my position. I have opposed the anthem-kneeling since Colin Kaepernick started it, because Kaepernick’s claim is that the United States of America intentionally and systematically accepts police brutality against black people. That is false. Kaepernick took an issue that involves a small but still troubling number of police officers, and chose to address it by pointing a finger at the entire country as if none of us have any problem with it.

My objection to anthem-kneeling isn’t about “the flag” or about “the troops,” because I understand full well that it’s not directed at either. My objection is that it misdiagnoses the problem and slanders a lot of good police officers in the process.

There is no reason Drew Brees cannot hold the same position – objecting to the symbolism that was chosen – while still supporting the substantive reforms that are needed.

But let’s say Brees is completely wrong in his position. So what? People are wrong about things all the time. We should address that by continuing the conversation and trying to make the best case we can for the right ideas. Brees’s teammates and others who disagreed with his statement could have engaged in dialogue with him. He is undeniably a man of good will and would have listened. He may or may not have agreed, but the dialogue would have been healthy and gotten us close to the understanding we need.

But they didn’t do that. They recognized that in the cancel culture of America 2020, they could browbeat and intimidate Brees into a humiliated retreat. That appears to be the tactic we’re going to see used against everyone who doesn’t speak the approved language or embrace the chosen symbolism.

This is going to result in two things, neither of them good. First, it’s going to alienate people who might have been willing to see your point of view if you had only engaged them constructively instead of trying to destroy them. What is the value of an apology you bullied someone into making? Second, it’s going to leave us in a situation where we don’t know who really embraces change and who’s just claiming to because they’re afraid to say anything else.

Black lives matter. That’s not a hard case to make. Make the case instead of threatening people who don’t talk about it the way you want them to.