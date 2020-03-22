SECTIONS
Commentary
Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we'll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

Dan Calabrese
Published March 22, 2020 at 9:38am
You’re hearing some pretty alarming stuff from the mainstream media today, and you’re being told it comes from the Trump Administration.

It’s garbage.

Here’s Reuters, here’s U.S. News and World Report, here’s TMZ, here’s Yahoo! They’re all blaring “breaking news” that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared the nation will be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks.

Mnuchin did not say that. The question from Fox News’s John Roberts concerned the timeframe in which the economic relief bill is envisioned to have to work. Mnuchin said, in response to that question, that we’re looking at a 10-to-12-week scenario.

But that is not the same thing as saying we’re going to be locked down for 1o-to-12 weeks. Even a lockdown of a week or two will likely create economic disruption that could last an entire quarter, and it was the economic disruption he was talking about.

Here is the actual interview so you can hear it for yourself.

The sensationalist media are being incredibly disingenuous with this. They’re rushing right out with this interpretation without listening carefully to the conversation between Roberts and Mnuchin, and without getting confirmation from anyone at the White House who would be in a position to issue such an order.

Are the media trying to stoke hysteria?

I have no idea what’s going to happen. Right now we’re not even in a true lockdown and I hope we won’t have to be. This could get worse. It could last a lot longer than any of us want it to.

But Steve Mnuchin did not say on Fox News Sunday that we’re going to be in a 10-to-12-week lockdown, and all the media who are claiming he did are hacks who deserve to be mopping floors in seedy diners – except that that the seedy diner employees deserve the jobs more than they do.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







