Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we'll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

You’re hearing some pretty alarming stuff from the mainstream media today, and you’re being told it comes from the Trump Administration.

It’s garbage.

Here’s Reuters, here’s U.S. News and World Report, here’s TMZ, here’s Yahoo! They’re all blaring “breaking news” that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared the nation will be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks.

Mnuchin did not say that. The question from Fox News’s John Roberts concerned the timeframe in which the economic relief bill is envisioned to have to work. Mnuchin said, in response to that question, that we’re looking at a 10-to-12-week scenario.

But that is not the same thing as saying we’re going to be locked down for 1o-to-12 weeks. Even a lockdown of a week or two will likely create economic disruption that could last an entire quarter, and it was the economic disruption he was talking about.

Here is the actual interview so you can hear it for yourself.

FOX News Sunday: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the timeline of the economic stimulus. Secretary thinks the package will be passed Monday: “we’re looking at this from anywhere to a 10 to 12 week scenario.” #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/A3fgc4xxTv — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 22, 2020

The sensationalist media are being incredibly disingenuous with this. They’re rushing right out with this interpretation without listening carefully to the conversation between Roberts and Mnuchin, and without getting confirmation from anyone at the White House who would be in a position to issue such an order.

I have no idea what’s going to happen. Right now we’re not even in a true lockdown and I hope we won’t have to be. This could get worse. It could last a lot longer than any of us want it to.

But Steve Mnuchin did not say on Fox News Sunday that we’re going to be in a 10-to-12-week lockdown, and all the media who are claiming he did are hacks who deserve to be mopping floors in seedy diners – except that that the seedy diner employees deserve the jobs more than they do.