Stop it: Trump retweeting John K. Stahl's insults degrades the presidency, contradicts his statements about prayer

I understand that he is who he is. I understand he did this sort of thing in 2016 and he got elected. I understand the media and the left can be far worse and often are.

I also understand that Donald Trump has been talking a lot lately about the importance of prayer, and of the worship of God – to the point where he’s trying to use his influence (he really doesn’t have the authority) to allow churches to open up so people can come together and proclaim the Word of God.

That being the case, the president might want to consider whether his latest retweets are either presidential or godly. And spoiler: They are neither.

You can see why John K. Stahl appeals to Trump’s most base instincts. Trump really believes that everyone who opposes him is subhuman garbage worthy of nothing but contempt and scorn. And he’s not wrong when he protests that his own critics treat him in exactly the same way.

But I am not of the “fight fire with fire” school of thought, since a) no one ever put out a fire with fire; and b) this particular fire is damaging the nation’s soul. That’s more important than which partisan side wins a news cycle or an election.

So a Donald Trump who means what he often says publicly about the glory of God and the power of prayer ought to recognize that the stylings of Mr. Stahl are entirely inconsistent with that. And as such, he would refrain from a retweet like this:

Trump also retweeted Stahl tweets making fun of Stacey Abrams’s weight and Nancy Pelosi’s face. You can go and find them if you really want to.

This is disgusting, and it is not made less so by the fact that Pelosi made comments last week about Trump’s weight, nor by the horrible tweets we have seen from Hillary practically celebrating the COVID-19 death toll because she thought it could be blamed on Trump.

The problem here is that this country is being governed by ridiculous people. Mean, nasty, ungodly people. The president of the United States has an opportunity to deny oxygen to this fire by remaining above the fray and refusing to engage in such behavior. He has proven that, when he wants to, he can do this very well.

The National Prayer Day events at the White House on May 7 were some of the most soothing and inspiring things we’ve seen coming out of Washington in a very long time. Both the president and First Lady led a procession of faithful people who appealed to the best instincts in all of us. And by the way, here it is:

Eighteen days later, the president is sharing nasty, juvenile insults that call into question the credibility of everything he said on the White House lawn that day. There is no reason for this.

Joe Biden shouldn’t be president because he’s a dishonest man with bad ideas. Stacey Abrams shouldn’t be vice president because she’s completely unqualified. Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be president because she’s corrupt, entitled and lacking in any rationale for why she should have the job. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible Speaker of the House because she uses her position to promote reckless spending, destructive policies and pointless investigations.

There. Not a single insult was necessary to make any of those points. You can just point to people’s track records and let the facts speak for themselves.

There are thoughtful people who make these points, and President Trump could be retweeting them. Instead, he retweets a jerk like John K. Stahl, and in the process puts the presidential imprimatur on the very kind of immature nonsense we need less of in this country.

I understand that people are walking contradictions in all kinds of ways. I understand that President Trump may be trying to get right with God while still being attracted to the behavior that’s been his staple most of his life. He would not be the first such walking contradiction.

But when you run around talking about godliness in certain venues – only to sound on Twitter like a crude, vulgar twit – you add to the coarseness this culture really needs less of. And you do that by a factor of thousands when you’re president.

He needs to stop this crap today.