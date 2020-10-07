If Stopping Another Multitrillion-Dollar Spending Blowout is Bad Politics, Then America Deserves Its Fate

America’s national debt has already topped $25 trillion. It’s exceeded our entire gross domestic product. And it’s getting to the point where it’s going to become an existential threat to the nation.

Donald Trump decided yesterday to walk away from a proposal that would have jacked it to $27 trillion before the end of this year. For that, we’re told, he might lose the election.

If that’s the way it works, then America deserves the doom it may be bringing on itself.

Trump deserves only so much credit, of course. He was willing to go as high as $1.6 trillion on a second COVID relief bill. That’s $1.6 trillion more than he should have been willing to spend, as the economy is recovering nicely and the real solution to the remaining problems is to open the economy back up.

But at least Trump didn’t let Nancy Pelosi goad him into an even more irresponsible spending blowout. Pelosi has been insisting on a bill of no less than $2.2 trillion. Very little of that money would go to COVID relief. Much of it would go to bail out the irresponsible spending habits of Democrat-run cities and states, particularly those whose public-employee pension funds are now in a crisis. Pelosi also wants to pay those who remain unemployed a minimum of a $500-a-week bonus on top of their state unemployment benefits, which provides yet another disincentive for people to return to work.

No matter what offer Republicans make, Pelosi refuses to budget until they come up to $2.2 trillion. Finally, yesterday, Trump had had enough and told Pelosi to pound sand.

Good. This is the right policy move for the country. But it’s being treated as political malpractice. Refusing to send people more aid, we’re told, so close to an election is tantamount to waving the white flag of surrender and conceding the election to the Democrats.

If that’s how it turns out, the country will have proven it is not serious about the bedrock principles on which this country was founded.

The Republican Party is supposed to be the party of free markets, limited government and fiscal responsibility. It’s supposed to be the party that believes prosperity is driven by private-sector wealth creation. You would certainly expect it to be the party that would look at the size of our debt and say, “No more!”

If the Republican Party cannot explain to the voters – or is not willing to try to explain – why these principles are crucial to the nation’s health and well-being, then one of two things is wrong. Either Republicans don’t really believe in their rhetoric about limited government, or they do but they don’t think the public does and they’re afraid to make the case for them.

I tend to think it’s more the latter than the former, but every Republican is different. We already know the Democrats want as much government as possible, and we know the mainstream media feel the same way and cheerlead for Democrats big-spending habits every chance they get.

But what about the public? Is it really true that the general public no longer believes in limited government? Is it really true that the public no longer accepts the prosperity comes mainly from the work of their own hands, and now just wants the federal government to send everyone checks drawn off borrowed money?

Conventional wisdom is that you send people free money and free stuff just before they go to vote. If conventional wisdom is correct, that means the public prefers to be a recipient of public welfare rather than producers of its own wealth. If that’s where America stands today, then America is not going to make it more than another few decades. We’re going to keep punishing producers and borrowing money to pay people not to work, and we’re going to collapse under the weight of our own profligacy. It will be like what happened to Greece a few years back, but there will be no one to bail us out.

Donald Trump just did one of the most responsible things he’s done as president. If the voters are going to throw him out for that, then they deserve the dying nation they’re going to get.