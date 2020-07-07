Some studies suggest we're much closer to herd immunity than the 'experts' think, because of T-cells

There are people speculating that herd immunity from COVID is impossible. There are others warning that even if the virus leaves you with antibodies, they will only be temporary. Thinking on this is all over the board right now.

But there are intriguing questions no one has really answered, which doesn’t make sense unless there’s been a considerable amount of herd immunity for longer than the “experts” assume.

For example, the first case was detected in Wuhan in November, but Wuhan wasn’t locked down until January. Why didn’t the virus spread faster than it did? Or did it?

One of the most intriguing theories about this whole thing, bandied about for months now, has been that many more people have actually had the virus at some point, and that the vast majority of them have never been symptomatic. There are strains of the virus that are stronger than others, but it still begs a question: If the virus is truly novel and people don’t have antibodies, then how are so many people getting exposed but not getting sick?

The answer, as Alyssia Finley writes in today’s Wall Street Journal, could lie with a force we have in our bodies known as T-cells:

The Chinese study suggests that some Europeans and Americans might have been infected with a milder strain that didn’t cause severe symptoms. That may help explain why flare-ups didn’t occur outside Wuhan earlier in the winter. And the two studies taken together raise the intriguing possibility that more people were exposed and infected than epidemiologists commonly assume. This seems especially probable since scientists are now discovering that many asymptomatic or mild cases don’t develop Covid-19-specific antibodies.

One reason is that some people have underlying T-cell immunity from past coronaviruses that can help them vanquish the novel virus without developing antibodies. Several studies have found that even people who were never infected with Covid-19 nonetheless have “memory” T-cells—the immune system’s fighters—from past coronavirus infections, which attack the new virus. A La Jolla Institute for Immunology team has detected residual T-cells in about half of blood samples collected between 2015 and 2018.

Recent studies have also found that many people with mild or no symptoms who test positive for Covid-19 later don’t show antibodies when tested. Patients with mild symptoms produce a weaker antibody response than those who get more severely ill. Most antibody tests are primed to minimize false positives, but as a result are less sensitive. These people, however, have been found to have long-lasting, potent T-cells that can ward off future infection.

One study conducted in France indicates that family members of those who got COVID may not develop antibodies specific to COVID-19, but they nonetheless show the presence of T-cells that allow them to ward off the current strains of the virus.

For the record, T-cells are white blood cells that power the body’s adaptive immune system by tailoring its response to specific pathogens. Epidemiologists have been assuming this whole time that no one’s immune system has any frame of reference for how to fight COVID-19. But COVID-19 is not the world’s first coronavirus. It’s simply a current strain that’s highly contagious and – at least for some people – very hard on the respiratory system to the point where it’s potentially lethal.

Coronaviruses have been known since the 1930s, although they’re more associated with the infection of birds than humans. Some forms of the common cold are actually strains of coronavirus. So it’s not really so implausible that people would have T-cells that recognize coronaviruses and know how to fight them. And if the French study referenced above is accurate, you don’t even have to have had the virus to have the T-cell immunities.

This is obviously not a reason to be complacent, but it does explain a lot about why we didn’t see widespread serious cases in places and circumstances where it seems like we should have. And it might also explain why the percentage of Americans who have shown symptoms has been – and remains – very low considering the size of the whole population.

It may be that there are many of us who are never going to develop symptoms from this no matter what happens, because we already had immune systems that were ready for it. As is so often the case when something new presents itself, we usually discover as time goes by that much of what we thought we knew was wrong. Hopefully as we learn more, we adjust our response accordingly.

Because our response so far has been about as self-defeating as a thing can be.