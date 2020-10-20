Stunningly, a Mainstream Reporter Asks Biden About Hunter; Predictably, This is Biden's Response

Biden is not the first politician to dislike a particular reporter and call him out for asking certain kinds of questions. But this is hardly a contentious or confrontational question. Bo Erickson is asking about an item in the news that Biden surely does not want to talk about, but that’s not Erickson’s fault.

It’s one thing to object to a reporter acting like Jim Acosta. Erickson isn’t acting like that at all. He politely asked Biden to comment on something everyone is talking about. And this is the response?

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

Biden’s response makes it sound like Erickson is engaged in a smear campaign. Erickson had nothing to do with the Post’s story. Quite the contrary, he’s giving Biden the opportunity to discredit it if he’s so inclined and able to do so.

So why would Biden react in the way he did? Simple. Biden thinks it’s the press’s job to at all times keep the narrative in his favor. That means you don’t even ask questions about things that don’t reflect positively on Joe Biden.

This is the same reason Biden thinks he can get away with not answering the court-packing question. When he says his answer would become the headline in every paper, he’s really speaking to journalists: You would be writing about it and I want you writing about the terrible things Trump is doing!

He’s reminding them what’s expected of them. Their job is to attack Donald Trump without ceasing, and to write only glowing things about Joe Biden. Bo Erickson’s sin is that he’s actually expecting Biden to answer questions about things that might not make him look good.

That’s about the furthest thing from a “smear campaign,” but in Joe Biden’s pickled mind there is no difference between the two.