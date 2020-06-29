SECTIONS
Suburban St. Louis couple dares to defend their home, liberals freak out

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published June 29, 2020 at 9:21am
If you’re a follower of mainstream media, you probably think something horrible happened today. A husband and wife – white people – stood on their porch and tried to provoke Black Lives Matter protesters who were peacefully wandering down the street.  They were heavily armed with scary assault rifles.  They wanted a gunfight.

In reality, the mob pushed its way through a closed gate, onto private property and headed to a house on a private road. There, they planned to harass the Mayor. Having witnessed days of riots, violent uprisings, fires and chaos, this couple stood armed on their porch and defended a historic home they’d spent a decade restoring.

They did the right thing.

OK, fine. Their trigger and muzzle discipline leaves a LOT to be desired.  These two need to get themselves into a training program ASAP. Beyond that, they were absolutely in the right.

“Protesters” have long vowed that they will push into the suburbs, where they will presumably wreak the kind of havoc they’ve brought to the cities. They assume the people there will treat them with the same kid gloves they’ve enjoyed in the cities. They are sorely mistaken.

Mainstream gasbags reported it thusly.  You’ll note the lack of details. The best part is that the word on social media – unconfirmed at this time – is that both of these law-abiding gun owners are lifelong Democrats. . .

The reality was a bit different.

These people were right to be afraid, and well within their rights to protect their home.  We’ve seen an increasing level of violence all across the country, and it’s likely to get worse as we head toward the election. Given their severely lacking 2020 candidate, violence and intimidation are all the left has to offer.

No one should tolerate it.  Know your rights, know your local laws and own the means to defend yourself. Stand up for yourself, your family and your home.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







