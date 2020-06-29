Suburban St. Louis couple dares to defend their home, liberals freak out

If you’re a follower of mainstream media, you probably think something horrible happened today. A husband and wife – white people – stood on their porch and tried to provoke Black Lives Matter protesters who were peacefully wandering down the street. They were heavily armed with scary assault rifles. They wanted a gunfight.

In reality, the mob pushed its way through a closed gate, onto private property and headed to a house on a private road. There, they planned to harass the Mayor. Having witnessed days of riots, violent uprisings, fires and chaos, this couple stood armed on their porch and defended a historic home they’d spent a decade restoring.

They did the right thing.

OK, fine. Their trigger and muzzle discipline leaves a LOT to be desired. These two need to get themselves into a training program ASAP. Beyond that, they were absolutely in the right.

“Protesters” have long vowed that they will push into the suburbs, where they will presumably wreak the kind of havoc they’ve brought to the cities. They assume the people there will treat them with the same kid gloves they’ve enjoyed in the cities. They are sorely mistaken.

Mainstream gasbags reported it thusly. You’ll note the lack of details. The best part is that the word on social media – unconfirmed at this time – is that both of these law-abiding gun owners are lifelong Democrats. . .

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

White couple aims guns at St. Louis protesters https://t.co/CIdoyTjjdP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2020

St. Louis couple points guns at peaceful crowd of protesters calling for mayor to resign https://t.co/o2SS6Ml3HJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2020

The reality was a bit different.

The so-called peaceful protesters in St. Louis screamed obscenities and threatened to seize the firearms the couple who came out to protect their home. Other clips had the sound removed so you wouldn’t hear the mob’s threats. https://t.co/bhQzpUyecU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

Don’t trespass on private property. The Black Lives Matter mob invaded the home of the St. Louis couple. pic.twitter.com/hrvuvtcT2f — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2020

You know why they’re flipping out over the armed St. Louis couple? Because they were told there would be no resistance. They were assured you’d be paralyzed with fear of being called a racist. They were guaranteed that once the cops were neutralized, you’d be easy prey. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 29, 2020

These people were right to be afraid, and well within their rights to protect their home. We’ve seen an increasing level of violence all across the country, and it’s likely to get worse as we head toward the election. Given their severely lacking 2020 candidate, violence and intimidation are all the left has to offer.

No one should tolerate it. Know your rights, know your local laws and own the means to defend yourself. Stand up for yourself, your family and your home.