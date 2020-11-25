Suddenly Andrew Cuomo Objects to the Nasty Tone Reporters Take With Trump

Dude, it’s been going on for four years. Nice of you to speak up:

“The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just — I’ve never heard that tone with the president,” the New York governor told WAMC host Alan Chartock on Monday.

When Chartock countered with, “Well, he deserves it, doesn’t he?,” Cuomo doubled down.

“Well, yeah, except there’s supposed to be a decorum to the institution,” he said. “You want to say, ‘Well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him.’ I know. But it’s still the office of the president.”

Cuomo also mentioned the press has taken on “a nastier tone” and said some are just downright “unprofessional” and ask “really biased questions.”

“There’s a disrespect that never existed. I’ve watched hundreds of press conferences over the years. If anyone used the tone that they use with me in some of these press conferences — if you did that with my old man, you’d be lucky if he didn’t walk around and deck you,” he added, referring to his late father, three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

He’s right, of course, and this is the sort of thing that used to be recognized across party lines in politics. No one begrudges the media their right to “ask the tough questions” and so forth, but it’s not their job to go in there looking for a fight and hoping to achieve a take-down. The media’s job is to get information and report it to the public, not to prove to everyone that the president is a piece of trash or whatever it is they personally think.

Of all people, a governor would understand the president’s position because he also has to deal with press conferences and grandstanding reporters.

But why say so now? The obvious answer is, now that Trump has lost the election, Democrats have achieved their fondest wish and there’s nothing further to be gained by pretending he was treated fairly by the media.

There could be another reason, though: If reporters like Jim Acosta become the industry standard, all kinds of copycats are going to crop up at the state level for guys like Andrew Cuomo to deal with. In addition to encouraging the media to go easier on Joe Biden – which they surely will – Cuomo would probably like the whole idea of media nastiness when covering chief executives to depart with Trump.

We’re not going to criticize the guy for saying something that’s clearly true. We just think it would have been nice if he’d said something sooner.