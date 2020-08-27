Suddenly it's fine to tell everyone to ignore CDC guidelines on COVID

Remember when official Washington and the media were beside themselves because a couple of California doctors dared to question the official guidance on COVID-19?

Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi were treated like the most dangerous men in America because the establishment shrieked that people would listen to them and not follow the official guidelines from the likes of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

This was no time to be undermining the official authorities!

That’s what we were told. So is there ever a time to undermine the official authorities? Why yes, it would appear there is. Whenever the official authorities say something that a) undermines the narratives of the Democratic Party; and b) might be similar to what Donald Trump is saying.

And that time is now. Guidance from the CDC is no longer sacrosanct. It is now to be scorned and ignored:

Infectious disease experts are not only confused but also troubled by a change in testing guidelines made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people without symptoms may not need a test – even if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

“Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscored the importance of testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of symptoms,” tweeted AlisonGalvani, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at Yale School of Medicine. “This change in policy will kill.”

Before changes were made Monday, the CDC website said testing was recommended “for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The website now says someone who was in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes but doesn’t have symptoms does not “necessarily need a test.” The agency said exceptions are made for “vulnerable” individuals, or those who were recommended to take a test by a health care provider or public health official.

The media are telling us that the “experts” disagree with the CDC. But a few months ago, the CDC were the “experts.” As long as the CDC was making recommendations in line with the Lockdown Left’s narrative about America as a COVID death trap, the Democrat/media complex treated CDC pronouncements as above question.

The updated guidance puts priority on people showing symptoms, or on people in high-risk groups, rather than making a blanket statement that everyone who might have been close to an infected person necessarily needs to be tested:

“The updated Guidance places an emphasis on testing individuals with symptomatic illness, those with a significant exposure or for vulnerable populations, including residents and staff in nursing homes or long term care facilities, critical infrastructure workers, healthcare workers and first responders, and those individuals (who may be asymptomatic) when prioritized by public health officials. Working with our health care professionals, we can continue to implement this Guidance and adapt it to the local situation as appropriate.”

The CDC isn’t telling anyone who wants to be tested not to be. It appears, though, to be trying to preserve limited testing capacity for the people most likely to be infected.

I think you can make the case that the new guidelines are flawed, although I suspect the only reason we’re hearing so much criticism is that the media and the left suspect Trump ordered the change. I highly doubt he did. Why would the president want to be seen as discouraging testing when there’s always a chance of another spike in cases – one that he conceivably could be blamed for? (Not to mention the fact that presidents don’t personally write disease control guidelines.)

But I’d like to know: When did it become OK to question the official authorities on this issue? When Drs. Erickson and Massihi did it, they were treated as Public Enemies Nos. 1 and 2. Suddenly it’s fine to tell everyone to ignore the CDC?

Nice to know how things work around here.