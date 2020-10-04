Sunday Update from Trump's Doctor: He Continues to Improve and Could be Released Monday

Two significant pieces of news from this. The first is that the president’s doing well enough that they’re open to releasing him on Monday if things stay on this trajectory.

The second is that all the talk about things looking so bad on Friday seems to have been misconstrued. Watch and then we’ll talk:

When Mark Meadows said that the president’s vitals on Friday were “very concerning,” he was using bad English but he was also making too much – according to Conley – of a momentary drop in the president’s blood oxygen level, combined with a spike in his fever.

According to Conley, Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped to 93 percent – which is below the normal health range of 95 to 98. The decision was made to keep an eye on it, and it got better. Turns out it happened again on Saturday, and it also returned to normal. As of now, Conley said, Trump’s level is a very healthy 98 percent.

TRENDING: Missing 46-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Alive in Sea, Credits God for Saving Her

He is also enjoying his second straight day with no fever. They are giving him dexamethasone to help with the oxygen levels, and he’s on his second round of remdesivir as well.

Conley says the plan for today is to keep him mobile as much as possible – have him eat and drink – and if all continues to go well, he could go back to the White House tomorrow.

I guess he’s not “out of the woods yet,” whatever that means, but the doctors seem pretty pleased with his progress. Why they don’t answer certain questions, like the results of the president’s lung scans, I can’t tell you. It might be the sort of thing where the answer would be easy to misconstrue and misrepresent in reporting.

All in all, the news sounds good. Keep praying for the president. God’s responding.