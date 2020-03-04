Super Tuesday results: Biden wins more states and delegates, but Bernie hits paydirt in California

The tide does seem to have turned in the race for the Democratic nomination, but the only thing that seems certain at this point is that we’re coming down to a likely two-man race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Super Tuesday was mostly Biden’s night, as he turned his Saturday win in South Carolina into momentum that saw him sweep most of the 14 states voting yesterday.

But there’s a big caveat to that: California was Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, and that went to Bernie in a big way.

Overall, the outcome of Super Tuesday is that we’ve got a fight on our hands between a doddering and confused liberal, and an America-hating socialist. Good time, friends, good times:

Biden so far is projected to win Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Sanders handily won his home state of Vermont and later racked up wins in Colorado and Utah, in addition to California, Fox News projects.

California and its 415 delegates amounted to the biggest prize on the map on Tuesday, and Sanders was ahead by 9 percentage points with 58 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday.

Who comes out ahead in the delegate race is still being assessed, because they are allocated proportionally and not all votes have been counted. Approximate total delegate counts through Super Tuesday are 660 for Biden, 586 for Sanders, 110 for Bloomberg, and 101 for Warren.

So Biden takes nine states while Bernie takes four, although the California win is obviously the biggest. Maine is still too close to call, which is not a good sign for Bernie since he was expected to take it easily. He still might, but if he wins by a small margin there you’d have to say he underperformed.

But the most ominous sign for Bernie is the overall delegate count. In four days, Bernie has gone from a front-runner who appeared unstoppable to 74 delagates behind Biden. You need 1,991 for the nomination so there’s a long way to go, but Bernie can no longer split the liberal-but-supposedly-not-socialist vote among quite so many competitors, as Klobuchar and Buttigieg have dropped out and are now backing Biden.

Do you think Biden is now in control of the Democrat race?

Warren and Bloomberg remain wild cards. Neither did well on Super Tuesday (Warren came in third in Massachusetts!) and neither has a plausible route to the nomination. If Warren were to quit, it seems a more natural fit for her to endorse Bernie, although she’s been attacking him more fervently in recent days. I’m not sure a Bloomberg endorsement really means much, but based on what we’ve heard from him so far it seems pretty clear he would not endorse Sanders.

My sense of things it that the tide has really turned here, and Democrats are waking up to the reality of what they were almost about to do – nominate a socialist crank who would lose at least 40 states. There’s not much rationale for a Joe Biden presidency either, although he would at least be easier for the media to rehabilitate – and make no doubt, they will try hard to do just that.

Biden may be in the process of overcoming Bernie. The question is whether Biden can overcome the problem that is Joe Biden.