Commentary
Supreme Court to House Democrats: No, it's not urgent for you to get Trump's financial records

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 21, 2020 at 2:00am
Hmm. I wonder what about an investigation into Donald Trump’s finances that House Democrats might consider urgent? What might be about to happen that would make them want to get their hands on his financial records as soon as possible?

Is there a certain law they must pass immediately for fear of severe damage to the country? I don’t think that’s it. Is there the risk of a crime being committed unless the House can thumb through Trump’s 1040 forms at the earliest possible moment? Probably not.

Wait. I know. There is something about to happen that matters to Democrats. It’s happening in November. It’s a contest of some sort and I think they want Trump to lose, which would make it urgent for them to get their hands on his tax returns ASAP so they can leak whatever it suits their purposes to leak to the New York Times and Washington Post.

Thus the plea of House Democrats to the Supreme Court: Expedite the legal proceedings on this matter! It’s urgent! We must complete this investigation lickety-split! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance!

The response from the Supremes? Pound sand:

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not speed up the process for getting President Donald Trump’s legal battle with House Democrats over the president’s business records back into the lower courts.

The House legal counsel had asked the court to immediately put into effect its decision this month that said while Trump did not have an absolute right to refuse to comply with legitimate congressional subpoenas for documents, Congress also did not have unlimited authority to seek materials from a president because its demands must be connected to a legitimate legislative purpose.

The ruling sent the case back to the lower courts, where the scope of the House subpoenas is likely to be narrowed.

The Court has already smacked down House Democrats on this question once, telling them a demand for the president’s personal finances can’t be issued unless there is a compelling legislative reason for it, and unless that compelling legislative reason can’t be accomplished by obtaining other information that would do the job just as well.

Should Congress get to see President Trump's tax returns?

In other words, you can’t do exactly what Democrats are trying to do here, which is to concoct a “legislative purpose” as an excuse to subpoena the president’s personal financial records. They really don’t have any such purpose. They’re irritated that Trump did not choose voluntarily to release his finances during the campaign – as most presidential candidates do – and decided it was their right to see them no matter how they had to abuse their legislative power to get at them.

It’s been obvious since Democrats took over the House in 2019 that they were going to do this, and it was just as obvious that their motive was purely political. It’s generally considered wise politics for candidates to release their tax returns, but it’s not a legal requirement, and House Democrats have no business trying to force Trump to do it because it bothers them that he didn’t do it on his own.

Voters in 2016 had every opportunity to factor Trump’s non-release of his tax returns into their voting decisions. They factored it in and still elected him. If they didn’t care enough to deny him the presidency, Congress can’t manufacture phony legislative pretexts for demanding to see them. Trump earned whatever money he earned as a private citizen and Congress can’t just pry into that information because it wants to.

At some point, the Court is going to issue a final ruling on whether the House subpoenas meet the standard the Justices laid out last week. Spoiler: They won’t. So House Democrats won’t be able to complete their “urgent investigation” before the election, and they’ll just have to find some other reason to tell voters Joe Biden needs to be president.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
