The Supremes just made it harder for Congress to harass the president with subpoenas . . . but not hard enough

Coverage of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Trump tax return issue is all over the place. We know it was a 7-2 ruling, with the Court’s four liberals joining conservative Justices Roberts, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, while conservatives Thomas and Alito dissented.

Some headlines suggest it was a huge loss for Trump, and that he’ll now have to turn over his tax returns. Other headlines suggest it was a huge loss for Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats, because there are now limits on their power to issue subpoenas of presidential records.

What actually happened? And who won and who lost?

As is often the case with Supreme Court rulings, the answers to those questions aren’t as simple and straightforward as we’d like them to be. The Supreme Court’s job is to rule on matters of the law, and that’s not always as quick and neat as telling one side it won and the other side it lost.

The upshot is this: The majority slapped House Democrats for an obvious abuse of their subpoena power in demanding the president’s tax returns. The House claimed it needed them for a legitimate legislative purpose, but it was obvious the so-called legislative purpose was manufactured as an excuse to get the tax returns:

Not even the Court’s four liberals bought that line as they joined the majority. As the Chief writes, “We would have to be ‘blind’ not to see what ‘[a]ll others can see and understand’: that the subpoenas do not represent a run-of-the-mill legislative effort but rather a clash between rival branches of government over records of intense political interest for all involved.”

In other words, House Democrats wanted Trump’s tax returns so they could sift through them for information they could use to attack him politically. Supposedly the returns would be kept confidential among committee members working on this “legislative purpose,” but in practice they would be leaked to the New York Times or the Washington Post as soon as Democrats found something juicy.

Everyone knows this. And the Court wasn’t about to ignore this reality in issuing its ruling.

But where Trump lost is in the fact that the Court didn’t simply throw out the subpoenas entirely. Instead, they sent them back to lower courts to be reconsidered with new guidelines the court issued, including:

For starters, lawmakers will have to show that they need the president’s papers specifically to fulfill a legislative purpose. “Congress may not rely on the President’s information if other sources could reasonably provide Congress the information it needs,” Chief Justice Roberts writes. Courts must also now insist on a subpoena “no broader than reasonably necessary to support Congress’s legislative objective.” Those subpoenas must provide “detailed and substantial” evidence of legislative purpose. And finally, courts must from now on specifically assess “the burdens imposed on a President by a subpoena,” because they come from a “rival political branch,” which could use them “for institutional advantage.”

In other words, you can’t dream up a “legislative purpose” to justify an investigation you want to do just as an excuse to subpoena the president’s financial records. Running for president shouldn’t mean you become the subject of endless fishing investigations into your personal information because the other party runs one house of Congress.

Many people criticized President Trump for his unconventional decision not to release his personal tax returns. Most candidates for president do, and most presidents do. But there is nothing in the law that requires it, and the electorate had every opportunity to factor Trump’s refusal into its voting decision. The voters elected him anyway – in large part, I suspect, because the average person cares much less about candidates’ tax returns than the political class and the media do.

It may be political malpractice to not release your returns (although it’s hard to make the case that it was for Trump), but it’s your right a as a citizen. Congress can’t concoct clever ways to get around that right just because what you did was unconventional.

But Justice Alito made a strong argument in his dissent for the idea that the Supremes should have tossed the subpoenas entirely. (To be clear, Thomas and Alito did not take the position in their dissent that the subpoenas should be upheld without being subjected to the new standards. Their position was that the subpoenas should simply be thrown out without further chance for review.) Why send these subpoenas back to the lower courts to be judged against the new standards established in this ruling, he asked, when it’s already clear the subpoenas don’t meet the standards?

“It is not enough to recite sayings like ‘no man is above the law’ and ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence,’” Justice Alito writes in dissent that has a realistic handle on our partisan times. “These sayings are true—and important—but they beg the question. The law applies equally to all persons, including a person who happens for a period of time to occupy the Presidency. But there is no question that the nature of the office demands in some instances that the application of laws be adjusted at least until the person’s term in office ends.”

As Justice Alito notes, the Court has recognized “a President is ‘an easily identifiable target”’ and “there are more than 2,300 local prosecutors and district attorneys in the country. Many local prosecutors are elected, and many prosecutors have ambitions for higher elected office.”

When Democrats took control of the House after the 2018 mid-term elections, they made it clear they were going to use their subpoena power to harass President Trump through every kind of investigation known to man. They would investigate his personal finances, his alleged sexual dalliances, his phone calls to foreign leaders . . . you name it, they would launch investigations and subpoena personal information in the process.

No one with a brain failed to understand these investigations were a ruse. Their only purpose was to obtain information they could leak to the press for political purposes.

The new standards established by the SCOTUS majority are reasonable, and they will hamper the ability of the Nancy Pelosi Democrats going forward to harass Trump and future presidents. But Thomas and Alito are right: The subpoenas in question here have already been shown to fall far short of these standards. There was no reason to remand them back to the lower courts for further consideration. They should have been squashed dead.

So who won this case? No one, really. Winners and losers aren’t necessarily what Supreme Court rulings are about. The law is. And yet, as the dissent argues, it’s not really clear in this case that the law won either.