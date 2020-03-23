Surgeon General warns ‘This Week It’s Going To Get Bad,’ as Michigan and Ohio issue lockdowns

On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was ‘not considering‘ a lockdown or shelter-in-place order. On Saturday, the Michigan State Police told residents to ‘ignore’ lockdown rumors. Then, on Sunday morning, Ohio ordered residents to ‘shelter in place.’

24 hours later, in what’s become something of a Michigan-centric joke, Gretchen Whitmer decided to follow Ohio’s lead. This morning, she extended a statewide school closure, and issued a shelter in place order that will last at least three weeks.

As in other states, she offered nothing to explain how people forced out of work will make ends meet, and her diktat is replete with exemptions.

Under it, people can leave their homes only for certain reasons: if they’re part of the critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity or performing necessary tasks, like going to the grocery store. All public and private gatherings of any number outside a household are banned. Whitmer stressed that grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations will all stay open. Restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery. She told people not to worry about the food supply, not to panic and not to hoard anything. She urged people to take advantage of delivery services when possible. You can still go out to exercise, but you should follow social distancing practices: Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. And you should still keep common-sense health practices, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

Ummm…. “Engaged in an outdoor activity?” Wouldn’t that cover pretty much everything?

In other words, this boils down to something like ‘don’t go outside unless you need to, or really want to.’

Honestly, all of this reeks of a standard “we have to do something” reaction. Whether they’re effective or not, politicians need to be seen as people who are making bold choices so they can use them in the next election. As long as they made some – likely unenforceable – declarations, they can stave off accusations of inaction.

Yes, it’s a good idea to stay inside, and yes, we should all be taking the virus seriously. However, these “lockdowns” seem awfully loosey-goosey… particularly on the heels of the Surgeon General’s warning: