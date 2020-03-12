Survey of economists predicts U.S. economy will contract in second quarter, and you know why

I’ve thought all along that the greater danger from the coronavirus wasn’t the virus itself as much as the societal overreactions to it. You can’t shut everything down, stop taking deliveries, tell everyone to stay home, horde goods and cancel all of life – and not expect it to have a major and negative impact on economic activity.

We always emphasize that predictions people make are just those, and they fail to come true far more often than anything else. We are typically not too impressed by the prognostication skills of economists.

But the Wall Street Journal did a survey anyway, and here we are:

Business and academic economists in the survey now expect, on average, gross domestic product to contract 0.1% at an annual rate in the second quarter. That is a large downgrade from February, when they still expected GDP growth of 1.9% from April to June.

The monthly survey of economists found 75% of economists expect the coronavirus spread to be a “significant drag” on full-year economic growth in 2020, shaving more than 0.5 percentage point from growth as measured from the fourth quarter of the prior year.

“The fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak and its accompanying fear factor are hitting travel, curtailing consumer and business demand and disrupting global and U.S. supply chains. With markets amplifying the hit, the drag will likely surpass 0.5 percentage point,” Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics said.

By the way, don’t forget that the first quarter still isn’t over. It got off to a very strong start with job creation at a breakneck pace and unemployment at an all-time low. But by the time we reported those numbers to you, we already knew the coronavirus was coming and we had a feeling things would get dicey.

You don’t have to be a left-wing crank to recognize that the coronavirus panic is going to take a major bite out of economic growth, and it’s probably going to end up giving us a disappointing first quarter as well.

What happens in the second is harder to predict. It doesn’t start until April 1, and if the infection rate abates here as it seems to be doing in China, we may not be looking at quite the same level of panic when we get to the start of Q2. The economists surveyed seem to be assuming that whatever measures are put in place now will stay in place for awhile. I’m not so sure that’s what’s going to happen.

Really, no one is sure what’s going to happen with this, which makes the economic impact very hard to even wild-guess at, let alone predict with any degree of precision. The Journal’s survey reported an average of economists’ guesses, and that’s really all it is.

But there’s no doubt in my mind that GDP will be less than it would have been without coronavirus, and the different won’t be small. That’s what happens when you encourage panic and hysteria before you even really know what you’re dealing with.

Nice job, media. They’ve been trying for over a year to talk the economy into a recession, and it looks like they may have succeeded after all.