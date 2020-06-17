Suspect who punched 92-year-old woman was arrested 100 times before; social workers helped him stay free

Ask 10 supporters of the “defund the police” movement what will replace the cops, and nine of them will give you a blank stare. The tenth person will likely give you a word salad that ends up settling on “some kind of social worker.” Their answer won’t be particularly well thought out either, but at least they’ll have one.

Basically, they seem to think that unarmed social workers will offer the same – or better – protection as an armed officer.

Last week, you probably saw the following clip of an assault that took place in Manhattan. The victim was a 92-year-old woman. She was cold-cocked in a completely random attack:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

TRENDING: Just what the world needs: Up to 20 killed in Himalayan border clash between China, India

Now the suspect is in custody. According to NBC New York, his name is Rashid Brimmage and this isn’t his first scrape with the law. He’s been arrested before.

In fact, he’s been arrested a staggering 100 times before. Often, these arrests stemmed from random, unprovoked attacks. You’ll never guess who helped him stay on the streets:

A senior law enforcement official tells News 4 Brimmage is a recidivist with 100 prior arrests who has gotten a desk appearance ticket for his most recent ones because of bail reform. He is an NYPD co-response client, which means police have responded with social workers when dealing with him. Brimmage has an extensive history of being emotionally disturbed in police encounters as well. He’s been arrested three times since February for alleged assaults. On March 9, he allegedly punched a 29-year-old man in an unprovoked attack at a pizza shop in Manhattan. A few weeks before that, Brimmage allegedly punched a 39-year-old female at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Bronx. On Feb. 4 he allegedly punched a 39-year-old man in the face at that same Dunkin’ Donuts. In the latter two cases, he received desk appearance tickets. Brimmage is currently a suspect in a grand larceny that happened on Feb.19 at the 116th St. train station in which a woman had $120 stolen from her purse, the senior law enforcement official said. He’s also a transit sex crime recidivist.

So this guy was free, despite 100 priors that include assault, resisting arrest and sex crimes, but he was “an NYPD co-response client” so social workers were dealing with his cases.

Bravo, New York. Thanks for giving us a glimpse of our dismantled and defunded future.