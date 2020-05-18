Team Trump launches new investigative video series and website, tries to decipher what Joe Biden is saying

There’s a reason Joe Biden is hiding in the basement, and no. It’s not just COVID-19.

Clearly, Biden’s people have realized that every time he opens his mouth, he says something that ends up harming his efforts. Whether it’s his unmasking denial to George Stephanopoulos, his terrible response to the Tara Reade story or simply his general lack of coherence, recent appearances have been uniformly disastrous.

So, they’re probably smart to limit Biden’s exposure.

However, we still have a problem. Joe’s already said a lot of crazy stuff and – at least until they find someone else – he’s going to be the Democratic nominee for President. That means the threat of his possible election hangs over us all, and we need to take such a sword of Damocles seriously.

To that end, the Trump campaign has produced a tongue-in-cheek website and documentary series designed to investigate just what the heck Joe Biden is actually saying.

TRENDING: And now, the priest who’s using a squirt gun to douse his drive-by worshipers with holy water

After all… if he’s going to replace Winston Churchill as Senator of the free world, and command a legion of dog-faced pony soldiers, we should probably know how he feels about “the thing.”