Team Trump releases devastating ad featuring Nancy Pelosi, her $24,000 fridges and her expensive ice cream

The minute Nancy Pelosi’s “Late Late Show” clip hit the Internet, we knew it would end up being an ad. There was no way the Trump team would let something so unflinchingly tone-deaf drift away. In it, Pelosi stood in front of her twin $12,000 refrigerators, and admitted her guilty pleasure: A hoard of expensive, $13-per-pint ice cream.

Nancy seemed to think this would endear her to people.

Apparently, she felt her fridges – which cost almost as much as the average American worker makes in a year – were no big deal. Her ice cream? Well, isn’t $13 a pint what everyone pays?

She thought all of this, and shot the clip, at a time when millions of Americans are losing their jobs, and wondering how they’ll afford their rent, their car payment, or their next meal. Meanwhile, everyone is just praying that the feds will re-start an economy that was, just a few months ago, the best the U.S. had seen in 60 years.

It was an astonishingly stupid thing for any politician to do, let alone someone who’s been in the game as long as Pelosi.

Still, Pelosi did it. Now it’s a devastating campaign ad from the Trump team. Titled “Let Them Eat Ice Cream,” it brings a new definition to the term brutal: