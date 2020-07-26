Ted Wheeler's Portland Police Department: OK fine, the rioters are the real problem here

It takes a lot for a police department that answers to Ted Wheeler to admit that rioters have become a problem, especially when the political impulse is so strong to blame Donald Trump and federal law enforcement for everything. You know the media will reward that impulse. But you also can see that your city is being torn apart, and it takes willful blindness not to see who’s doing it:

After federal agents briefly retreated Saturday night into the courthouse, some protesters began rattling a fence encircling the federal building. Shortly after 1 a.m., protesters tore down a section but didn’t cross onto courthouse property. Federal agents eventually reemerged and pushed protesters several blocks away from the courthouse, firing tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd after Portland police declared the gathering a riot.

“The violent conduct of people downtown is creating grave risk of public alarm,” the Portland police department posted on its official Twitter account. “Portland Police have declared a riot on SW 3rd Ave. Leave the area to the west.”

Confrontations between activists and federal officers have escalated for more than a week in Portland, with some protesters throwing fireworks, bottles of water and other objects at the officers. Other protesters said the gatherings were largely peaceful and that the federal officers were instigating the violence.

The most transparently dishonest statement of the year is that “federal officers were instigating the violence” in Portland. Federal officers only got dispatched to Portland in the first place because the violence had gotten out of control and local law enforcement was doing nothing to stop it.

The rioters were setting fires inside federal buildings long before Trump dispatched the Feds to the scene.

By the way, USA Today’s reporting of these events is typical of the way the media have been parsing language to make it look like the protesters aren’t guilty of anything. When federal agents put a fence around one of their own building to protect it, and rioters tear down a section of the fence, the rioters have vandalized federal property. To say they “didn’t cross onto courthouse property” is the height of disingenuous.

When law enforcement puts up a fence and tells you not to cross the fence, and you tear the fence down, you can’t turn around and claim the feds instigated your actions. You tore it down because you wanted to tear it down. It’s their property and they’re trying to protect it. You’re the one who decided to threaten it.

It tells you just how serious the situation has gotten to the point where the Portland Police Department, which has been ordered more than once by Mayor Ted Wheeler to do nothing in the face of attacks against federal targets, finally admits that it’s the rioters who are the problem. They might add that their own mayor is largely in league with them, even to the point where he stood among the rioters and intentionally got himself tear-gassed by federal agents so he would have a sob story with which to run to the media.

It’s astonishing the lengths to which certain big-city mayors will go to foment and atmosphere of chaos that they hope will influence the 2020 election to the detriment of Donald Trump. It might work. Voters might look around at all the unrest and just conclude that something different is what we need.

But it might backfire too. Voters might recognize that it’s Democrat mayors who are encouraging this sort of thing – the same people who are running around wanting to “defund the police” – and might decide that these people do not deserve to be rewarded for their behavior with more power than they already have.

The impact on elections is not the most important thing, though. The most important thing is that people are getting hurt and property is getting destroyed, and all of it could end today if the rioters would just stop what they’re doing and go home. This is so far past the point where it has anything to do with George Floyd or black lives mattering (if it ever did). Now it’s just rage combined with opportunity. These people enjoy lashing out and destroying things, and they can, so they will.

Blaming the law enforcement officials whose job it is to keep the peace is beyond absurd, but the coronavirus is far from the thing that is most wrong with 2020.