Terrific: Biden's 'Team Lead for Global Media' Wrote Op-Ed Saying Free Speech Goes Too Far

I bet you can guess which kinds of free speech he wants to put the clamps on.

I’ll give you two hints to get you started: He doesn’t think a certain religious book should be allowed to be burned, and he’s not talking about the one that proclaims Jesus Christ as Lord. Also, he wants to stop the spread of certain information he deems “false” and that, he thinks, helped a certain candidate get elected president in 2016.

Why does Biden even have someone in charge of “global media”? And what does it tell us about Biden’s thinking that the “team lead” for this position is Richard Stengel?

Stengel offered two examples of speech that he has an issue with: Quran burning and circulation of “false narratives” by Russia during the 2016 election.

“Even the most sophisticated Arab diplomats that I dealt with did not understand why the First Amendment allows someone to burn a Koran. Why, they asked me, would you ever want to protect that?” Stengel wrote.

“It’s a fair question. Yes, the First Amendment protects the ‘thought that we hate,’ but it should not protect hateful speech that can cause violence by one group against another. In an age when everyone has a megaphone, that seems like a design flaw.”

Stengel wrote that “our foremost liberty also protects any bad actors who hide behind it to weaken our society,” adding, “Russian agents assumed fake identities, promulgated false narratives and spread lies on Twitter and Facebook, all protected by the First Amendment.”

This has been the mindset of the left for some time now when it comes to free speech, and it’s been widely embraced by both the political class and the mainstream media (which now includes big tech).

I can remember more than a decade ago, getting into it with liberal mainstream journalists who lamented that they were expected to “cover both sides” on issues like global warming, because, they insisted, there are not two legitimate sides. They see many issues like this. One perspective the factually correct one, and the other is truth-free bluster. They believe that as journalists it’s their job to tell the public which one is correct and which one is nonsense.

That’s what’s given rise to the genre of the media “fact-checker,” which presumes to authoritatively tell us what’s true and what’s false. And that’s what’s given rise to those little disclaimers Facebook and Twitter keep sticking on your posts that contain conservative points of view.

“This information is disputed.” What isn’t?

“This information has been debunked.” In other words, liberals don’t agree with it.

A guy like Stengel thinks it’s possible to authoritatively distinguish “false narratives” from true ones, and exercise controls over what can be said in order to ensure that only the approved points of view receive a hearing. They’ll use all kinds of rationalizations to go down this road. They’ll say it’s necessary to prevent violence, or discrimination, or to “protect our democracy”.

In the age of COVID, they silence any voice disputing the orthodoxy about lockdowns because, they say, people will die if we don’t have 100 percent compliance. And once the public accepts that certain circumstances justify the silencing of points of view, the silencing infrastructure has been established and it can now be deployed against every point of view the establishment decides is dangerous.

The left doesn’t win arguments about policy. It doesn’t even try. The left asserts that it’s too dangerous for you to hear from the right, and declares the entire debate illegitimate. It should be the role of the media to push back against this, but that’s not going to happen because the media and big tech are helping them do it. Why? Because it makes them part of the monopoly on the presentation of information.

No less a figure than Barack Obama told 60 Minutes last week that the government needs to “find ways to … bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.” The government is the last entity that should be doing that, but today’s left thinks it should take the lead – once they’re in control of it, of course.

Why would the media play along with this when it threatens their independence? Because they no longer care about independence. They care about the agenda they want to help push, and their access to the sources who want them pushing it. The media are facing a collapsing business model and think they can only survive long-term if they receive some sort of government subsidy, so they might as well go ahead and kiss up to the political establishment they already agree with philosophically.

Richard Stengel is a champion of thinking like this, and Joe Biden just gave him an official platform from which to push it.

It’s a brave new world, friends.