I’m sure this will be fine. After all, fixing potholes isn’t responsibility of the federal government.

But it was the responsibility of the City of South Bend when Boot Edge Edge was mayor there, and by all accounts he didn’t get it done too well:

No, it’s not your imagination: Area roads have literally been impassable in some spots over the past week or so. It’s the worst that area repair shops can remember in well over 10 years with lines of vehicles awaiting repair for pothole-related damages nearly every day.

“This is number one or two in my memory,” said Nate Zolman, who has been in the auto repair business for about 25 years and operates six shops in the area. “The other real bad year was back 12 to 15 years ago.”

Zolman said the pothole problem resulted in six figures of additional business back for Zolman Tire & Auto Repair during the last bad outbreak. He’s likely to have even more business this year as the prices for tires, rims and labor have only gone up. Zolman said about 300 people have visited his shops in South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger and Niles over the past week. Most of the damage has hovered between $500 and $1,000, but some unfortunate motorists have been hammered even worse with suspension damage.

TRENDING: Biden Deputy Chief of Staff: OK, Joe Will Work With Republicans, But They're Still 'a Bunch of F--kers'

That’s from a March 2018 story in the South Bend Tribune. Now look, as someone who lives in Michigan, I can tell you March is the worst time of year for potholes. The cold weather causes weak spots in the concrete to pull away, and after the long winter many of them get exposed fully for the first time.

Any mayor in a midwestern city is going to have some potholes to deal with.

But there are strategies you can employ to deal with them. One is to make sure the roads themselves are maintained on a fairly regular basis so they’re not as susceptible to potholes in the spring. Newer roads, and roads that are well constructed, are much less likely to form potholes because the concrete or asphalt is stronger and less beset with cracks.

Cities and states in the midwest that constantly put off road maintenance are far more likely to see their residents banging into potholes come March and April each year.

Will Boot Edge Edge make a good Transportation Secretary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

And to the extent you will have some potholes – and every community will – it’s also a matter of what kind of material you use to patch the holes. Hot mix asphalt is best for repairing potholes because it actually seals the breach, but many units of government on tight budgets resort to the cheaper quick fix known as cold patch. When you cold patch potholes, you pretty much guarantee that pothole will reappear the next time weather conditions are right for it.

Buttigieg was probably no different from a lot of other midwestern mayors in that he didn’t manage this problem as well as he could have. But those other midwestern mayors aren’t being nominated to be Secretary of Transportation like he is.

Now, there are a few things from which you can take relief. The U.S. Department of Transportation rarely builds any roads any more. It is mostly concerned with allocating federal money for road projects and sometimes repairs. You may not have to be a transportation expert to lead that effort, which is good because Buttigieg certainly isn’t one.

Also, the Department of Transportation doesn’t really need to exist at all. State and local governments would be perfectly capable of managing their own roads if the federal government would just stop usurping so much of their tax base in the first place. But it does exist, and the guy who’s being nominated to lead it doesn’t offer a lot of reason that we should be confident in his ability.