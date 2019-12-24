Terrific: Nike releases a new shoe with Colin Kaepernick's face on it

Nike’s partners at the NFL will love this.

Then again, who is the master of that relationship? Nike gets a lot of exposure from having its logo and products all over NFL fields. It also pays the NFL a lot of money for the privilege. It’s a mutually benficial thing, and somehow I don’t see the NFL blowing it up over Colin Kaepernick.

But Nike certainly plays both sides of the fence, doesn’t it? If you think NFL football is spectacular, you get a shoe. If you think the guy who trolls the NFL and police officers everywhere is a righteous dude, you get a shoe!

On Monday, Nike again deepened its partnership with the controversial and unemployed athlete when it released a new shoe just ahead of Christmas. The launch of the “Air Force 1 ’07 x Colin Kaepernick,” a black-and-white shoe with Mr. Kaepernick’s image embroidered on the heel, caps a year when the Nike-Kaepernick relationship has consistently provoked sharp reactions—from nixing a July 4-themed sneaker to rancor surrounding a league-organized workout for Mr. Kaepernick.

It isn’t a simple relationship. Nike is a major business partner of the NFL, but has continued to promote Mr. Kaepernick, an NFL adversary who alleged that the league and its teams colluded to keep him unsigned because of his outspoken political views.

Remember Nike’s recent campaign featuring Kaepernick? The one that used the expression: “Stand for something even if it costs you everything”?

Ha! Standing for hatred of police officers in particular, and of America in general, is costing Kaepernick nothing. He’s surely making more from this campaign than he would have made this year as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Not only that, but Kaepernick apparently now runs Nike, as he has assumed for himself veto power over other shoes they may or may not sell.

They should pay him a CEO’s salary on top of everything else if they’re going to let him make those calls, although I suspect he’s making more than the CEO as it is.

Let’s be clear about this: The NFL isn’t blackballing Kaepernick because of his political views. Each of the 32 teams has made a decision that Kaepernick doesn’t bring enough value on the football field to be worth the media circus he would attract. In Kaepernick’s final two seasons with the 49ers his performance was in serious decline – to the point that he was benched in favor of Blaine Gabbert.

Would someone give him a shot if all he was interested in was playing football? Probably. His past track record would suggest he could be a plausible reclamation project. But if you bring Colin Kaepernick to training camp, you also bring activists, politicians and camera crews. You invite daily questions about whether Colin will start, and whether the team will support Colin’s cause, and whether Colin’s teammates are behind him.

And of course, you invite the type of behavior we saw from Kaepernick when the NFL offered him a workout opportunity in Atlanta and he changed both the time and the venue at the last minute in a show of defiance.

No NFL head coach wants to deal with that circus, especially not for a guy who’s likely to contribute little or nothing on the field. That’s why Colin Kaepernick is not signed to an NFL roster, and almost certainly never will be again.

But he is not unemployed, so stop with that garbage. He is now a marketing icon for one of the biggest capitalist behemoths in America, and he’s making bank just for having his face on the back of your shoe. Nice work if you can get it.

No one has benefited more from Colin Kaepernick’s smear campaign against police officers than Colin Kaepernick.