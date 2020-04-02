Terrific: Pelosi announces select House committee to 'oversee' pandemic response (with subpoena power, natch)

Lest you think this is just a precursor to Impeachment 2.0 . . . yeah, it is.

For now, Pelosi insists they want to make sure the relief bill is implemented effectively and nobody’s cheating. By no means is this picking apart Trump’s actions in the early days. Oh no. It’s just on the “here and now.”

Of course, the committee will have subpoena power, which means if they want to haul witnesses before the committee and browbeat them about anything and everything . . . it’s not like anyone has anything more important to focus on right now, is it?

But once the “here and now” is finally done and gone, which of course can’t come a moment too soon for any of us, will the committee be used as a blunt force object to bludgeon Trump and manufacture new “scandals”?

You bet it will:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the creation of a new bipartisan House select committee on the coronavirus crisis that will exercise oversight of the federal response to the pandemic and be chaired by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. The speaker told reporters on a conference call that the committee’s immediate focus will be on “the here and now,” not the Trump administration’s initial response to the pandemic, though she said there will come a time when such a review will be appropriate.

She said the committee will “have an expert staff and the committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to coronavirus and to ensure that the taxpayers dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief, and benefit our economy.”

Pelosi said the committee will be able to exercise oversight and would have the authority to issue subpoenas. “It’s no use having a committee unless you have subpoena power,” she said.

Er, why’s that exactly? If the committee’s role is strictly oversight of an existing law’s implementation, you can certainly exercise that to an extensive degree without having to issue any subpoenas. And if no one is being accused of any wrongdoing, people will be happy to appear before your committee and provide information without needing to be legally compelled.

Subpoena power is normally used when you’re trying to back up allegations that someone did something wrong.

It’s a mild surprise that Adam Schiff is not chairing this committee. He’d be the worst person in the world to do it, but that’s no reason to expect Nancy Pelosi not to appoint him. And he’s been campaigning for the job. Maybe she realized that Schiff’s performances concerning Ukraine and the Carter Page wiretap were completely disastrous for Democrats and his credibility with the public is zero. Maybe that’s why Jim Clyburn got the chairmanship instead.

Then again: Jim Clyburn! This guy. The one who saw the coronavirus pandemic as “tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” He’s the one we’re now going to trust to oversee implementation of the relief effort? The guy who thought a global pandemic was the perfect excuse to stuff a bunch of socialist garbage into a must-pass relief bill?

Obviously the relief effort needs some oversight, and I do think it will be useful after the fact to review the pandemic response – not for the purpose of blaming anyone but for the purpose of learning from it so we can do better in future emergencies. That needs to be handled by people without a political agenda, but rather the ability to do a dispassioned analysis and provide us with objective lessons we can apply going forward.

Do you think House Democrats are the right people to do that?

Of course not. Their purpose here is to try to scandalize the Trump Administration’s efforts, and you can bet the “time when such a review will be appropriate” will be before the November election. Most likely just before, most likely with a long and damning report we will see around mid-October.

Of all the things we need leadership for in this country, this doesn’t belong at the bottom of the list right now. It belongs floating in the sewer many levels below the list. But the same Nancy Pelosi who has been running around claiming Trump has “blood on his hands” is not going to pass up an opportunity to put on a circus like this.

Nor should anyone have expected her to.