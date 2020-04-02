SECTIONS
Terrific: Pelosi announces select House committee to 'oversee' pandemic response (with subpoena power, natch)

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 2, 2020 at 11:28am
Lest you think this is just a precursor to Impeachment 2.0 . . . yeah, it is.

For now, Pelosi insists they want to make sure the relief bill is implemented effectively and nobody’s cheating. By no means is this picking apart Trump’s actions in the early days. Oh no. It’s just on the “here and now.”

Of course, the committee will have subpoena power, which means if they want to haul witnesses before the committee and browbeat them about anything and everything . . . it’s not like anyone has anything more important to focus on right now, is it?

But once the “here and now” is finally done and gone, which of course can’t come a moment too soon for any of us, will the committee be used as a blunt force object to bludgeon Trump and manufacture new “scandals”?

You bet it will:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the creation of a new bipartisan House select committee on the coronavirus crisis that will exercise oversight of the federal response to the pandemic and be chaired by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. The speaker told reporters on a conference call that the committee’s immediate focus will be on “the here and now,” not the Trump administration’s initial response to the pandemic, though she said there will come a time when such a review will be appropriate.

She said the committee will “have an expert staff and the committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to coronavirus and to ensure that the taxpayers dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief, and benefit our economy.”

Pelosi said the committee will be able to exercise oversight and would have the authority to issue subpoenas. “It’s no use having a committee unless you have subpoena power,” she said.

Er, why’s that exactly? If the committee’s role is strictly oversight of an existing law’s implementation, you can certainly exercise that to an extensive degree without having to issue any subpoenas. And if no one is being accused of any wrongdoing, people will be happy to appear before your committee and provide information without needing to be legally compelled.

Do we need a select committee to oversee the pandemic response?

Subpoena power is normally used when you’re trying to back up allegations that someone did something wrong.

It’s a mild surprise that Adam Schiff is not chairing this committee. He’d be the worst person in the world to do it, but that’s no reason to expect Nancy Pelosi not to appoint him. And he’s been campaigning for the job. Maybe she realized that Schiff’s performances concerning Ukraine and the Carter Page wiretap were completely disastrous for Democrats and his credibility with the public is zero. Maybe that’s why Jim Clyburn got the chairmanship instead.

Then again: Jim Clyburn! This guy. The one who saw the coronavirus pandemic as “tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” He’s the one we’re now going to trust to oversee implementation of the relief effort? The guy who thought a global pandemic was the perfect excuse to stuff a bunch of socialist garbage into a must-pass relief bill?

Obviously the relief effort needs some oversight, and I do think it will be useful after the fact to review the pandemic response – not for the purpose of blaming anyone but for the purpose of learning from it so we can do better in future emergencies. That needs to be handled by people without a political agenda, but rather the ability to do a dispassioned analysis and provide us with objective lessons we can apply going forward.

Do you think House Democrats are the right people to do that?

Of course not. Their purpose here is to try to scandalize the Trump Administration’s efforts, and you can bet the “time when such a review will be appropriate” will be before the November election. Most likely just before, most likely with a long and damning report we will see around mid-October.

Of all the things we need leadership for in this country, this doesn’t belong at the bottom of the list right now. It belongs floating in the sewer many levels below the list. But the same Nancy Pelosi who has been running around claiming Trump has “blood on his hands” is not going to pass up an opportunity to put on a circus like this.

Nor should anyone have expected her to.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







