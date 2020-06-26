SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Uh oh: Texas governor orders all bars closed, restricts outdoor gatherings as COVID cases rise

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 26, 2020 at 8:19am
Print

Here we go again?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has certainly not been one of these governors who’s relished the shutdowns and lockdowns. Quite the contrary, he was far less restrictive than many of his peers and was quicker to open things back up.

But there’s no question Texas is seeing a rise in cases, as is the nation, and Abbott this morning made a quick move in response:

Texas Governor Issues Executive Order Limiting Certain Businesses to Contain Spread of Covid-19

Gov. Greg Abbott Orders All Bars to Close Friday, Puts Restrictions on Outdoor Gatherings

TRENDING: Pelosi: Let's have a 'review' to decide which art stays, and which art is torn down

Texas Reported 6,426 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday, According to Data From Johns Hopkins

Nationwide we saw 39,972 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. That tops the previous day’s record, which had topped the daily highs we saw back in April.

Abbott’s quick move to close bars before the weekend might be preventive in nature. If you’ve got a surge coming and the weekend is upon you, the last thing you probably want to see is people cramming themselves into crowded settings like bars – especially when you consider the kind of activity that goes on in bars.

Maybe Abbott perceives that one weekend without bar crowds gathering and outdoor parties taking place could be the difference between the surge gathering steam or petering out quickly.

Should states lock down again?

Let’s continue to hope this doesn’t become an excuse for lockdown-happy politicians to take us back to mid-March and April. People are just starting to get their jobs back and return to their lives, and the last thing we need is to once again put tens of millions of people out of work and give Congress an excuse for another $2 trillion spending blowout that incentivizes everyone to stay home and rely on unemployment insurance.

Here is the reality we’re going to have to deal with: Unless and until there’s a vaccine, this virus is going to be with us for awhile. The price of locking down the entire country is far too high, so we need a strategy of protecting the high-risk populations while everyone else tries to be as careful as possible, but also allows the virus to take the course that all viruses eventually take – widespread infection and herd immunity.

It is neither realistic nor wise to pursue a strategy designed to prevent everyone from getting the virus. Most people recover from it just fine, and we’re wreaking far too much havoc on other aspects of American life by refusing to let that process take its course.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Uh oh: Texas governor orders all bars closed, restricts outdoor gatherings as COVID cases rise
Biden: I would use executive powers to make mask-wearing mandatory in public
Colorado governor orders attorney general to investigate police-involved death of Elijah McClain
VIDEO: Tim Scott lets Pelosi have it for accusing Republicans of 'trying to get away with murder' of George Floyd
Uh oh: Wednesday's reported new COVID cases set single-day record
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×