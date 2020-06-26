Uh oh: Texas governor orders all bars closed, restricts outdoor gatherings as COVID cases rise

Here we go again?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has certainly not been one of these governors who’s relished the shutdowns and lockdowns. Quite the contrary, he was far less restrictive than many of his peers and was quicker to open things back up.

But there’s no question Texas is seeing a rise in cases, as is the nation, and Abbott this morning made a quick move in response:

Texas Governor Issues Executive Order Limiting Certain Businesses to Contain Spread of Covid-19

Gov. Greg Abbott Orders All Bars to Close Friday, Puts Restrictions on Outdoor Gatherings

Texas Reported 6,426 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday, According to Data From Johns Hopkins

Nationwide we saw 39,972 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. That tops the previous day’s record, which had topped the daily highs we saw back in April.

Abbott’s quick move to close bars before the weekend might be preventive in nature. If you’ve got a surge coming and the weekend is upon you, the last thing you probably want to see is people cramming themselves into crowded settings like bars – especially when you consider the kind of activity that goes on in bars.

Maybe Abbott perceives that one weekend without bar crowds gathering and outdoor parties taking place could be the difference between the surge gathering steam or petering out quickly.

Let’s continue to hope this doesn’t become an excuse for lockdown-happy politicians to take us back to mid-March and April. People are just starting to get their jobs back and return to their lives, and the last thing we need is to once again put tens of millions of people out of work and give Congress an excuse for another $2 trillion spending blowout that incentivizes everyone to stay home and rely on unemployment insurance.

Here is the reality we’re going to have to deal with: Unless and until there’s a vaccine, this virus is going to be with us for awhile. The price of locking down the entire country is far too high, so we need a strategy of protecting the high-risk populations while everyone else tries to be as careful as possible, but also allows the virus to take the course that all viruses eventually take – widespread infection and herd immunity.

It is neither realistic nor wise to pursue a strategy designed to prevent everyone from getting the virus. Most people recover from it just fine, and we’re wreaking far too much havoc on other aspects of American life by refusing to let that process take its course.