In Thailand, humans hide as sex-crazed monkeys take over city . . . with a movie theater as their headquarters

This just seemed like something we should cover. You think the protests in America are getting out of control, and maybe you’re right that we’ve got it worse. After all, the monkeys wouldn’t dream of setting a Wendy’s on fire. There’s too much food in there.

But if you live in Lobpuri, Thailand, well, you’re in a lockdown all right. But it’s not the coronavirus you’re isolating yourself from. It’s these guys:

According to The Mirror, their population has exploded to more than 6,000 in Lobpuri alone. Oh, and apparently they’re binging on junk food, which is probably contributing to the aggressiveness that’s making it almost impossible for the humans of the town to move about in public:

The randy primates have set up a HQ in a disused cinema, lashing out at anyone brave enough to try and drive them away. Unfortunately some residents first thought the best way of calming the overzealous monkeys down was to give them fast food – but this has just made the situation worse.

Their new sugary diet and the lack of tourists because of the Covid-19 crisis has conspired to make life miserable for the people of Lopburi. The macaques are laying their dead to rest in a projection room as locals struggle to come up with a plan to reclaim the streets. Many have been forced to barricade themselves at home as the monkeys take over the streets.

One resident of the city, Kuljira Taechawattanawanna, lamented: “We live in a cage but the monkeys live outside.”

So let’s review: If your city is being overrun by sex-crazed monkeys, don’t feed them. I wouldn’t think that would be necessary to explain, but some people need practical advice.

I do think it’s fairly clever of the monkeys to set up their own pseudo-city hall in an abandoned movie theater. It shows they have more sense of the need for civil order than the anarchists of CHAD, or CHOP, or whatever Seattle is calling it these days.

The city has actually started a sterlization program to try to control the monkey population. It’s not the easiest thing to do, of course, because you’ve got 6,000 horny beasts running around and you need to capture as many of them as you can and bring them in to be snipped. I could be wrong but I suspect the monkeys are going to get wise to that and implement countermeasures.

Granted, it’s shameless that the monkeys defecate and have sex wherever they want, and don’t care if it grosses out more than one of your senses. Hey. It’s their city. They can do what they want. At least the monkeys don’t have the nerve to run the police off and then try to call 911 when they have a problem.

Thailand has never been high on my list of places to visit. I think it just got lower. But I will say this: The monkeys in Lobpuri seem to have a more cohensive sense of community than we do here in America. Maybe it’s because they’re focused on only a few things – like mating, eating and chasing cats – whereas we spend an awful lot of our time arguing with each other about things that don’t even matter all that much.

Give thanks to God for giving you a city to live in that’s not overrun by monkeys, and a last name that doesn’t have 18 letters in it. Unless yours does. Then give thanks for all those letters and don’t feed the animals.