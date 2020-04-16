Thanks to Dems, small business relief program runs out of money... while Pelosi hordes '$13 ice cream in $24,000 refrigerators'

The other day, while standing in her opulent kitchen, Nancy Pelosi congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking $250 billion that was earmarked for small business relief. Specifically, it would have gone to the Paycheck Protection Program. Republicans backed a clean bill that would replenish existing programs, Democrats wanted a more expansive measure that would have covered ‘other needs.’ That was a nice way of saying ‘funneled money to pet projects as well as state and local governments.’

As ABC News reported:

Democrats blocked a request from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to unanimously approve a $250 billion PPP replenishment to the original $350 billion fund, demanding more aid for hospitals and other needs be included. “Just a few days after the program opened for business, $100 billion in loans have already been committed. That is 30 percent of the total funding, spoken for in just the first few days,” said McConnell, calling the Democrats’ blockade “political maneuvering.” “This does not have to be, nor should it be, contentious. We don’t have to divide along the usual lines so soon after we came together for the country,” added McConnell. “To my Democratic colleagues, please, do not block emergency aid you do not even oppose just because you want something more.

Now, because the Democrats decided to leverage people’s pain against their goals, the program is broke:

BREAKING: $350B coronavirus small business relief program has run out of money. “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding,” US Small Business Admin. says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 16, 2020

It’s worth noting that even the Dems’ usual media allies are admitting that this was their doing. A few outlets are attempting to justify their actions, but everyone acknowledges that their decisions led to the current state of affairs. There’s virtually no debate.

In fact, Nancy Pelosi was bragging about it a couple of days ago.

Like Elizabeth Warren before her, Pelosi has been making weird, hokey, appearances from the galley, since Congress has run away from Washington. Here’s what she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

The problem is, real people, in real America, are hurting. Pelosi may be a millionaire 120 times over, but most small business owners (and their employees) are not. So, Pelosi’s ‘quarantine in a mansion’ clips are landing with a massive thud.

That was particularly true after she appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden. During her segment, she displayed a horde of $14-per-carton ice cream that she stores in a pair of extremely expensive refrigerators…

Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the US. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food? https://t.co/mn4bvUuEiO — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) April 15, 2020

In case you’re wondering, those fridges cost close to what the average American makes in a year. Dan Crenshaw pointed that out over on Twitter:

Nancy Pelosi remembered to restock her $24K refrigerators with $13 ice cream but forgot to restock the Paycheck Protection Program for our small businesses. 22 million people are out of work. Priorities.https://t.co/VSTNw88OoY — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

As we always like to point out, we don’t begrudge anyone their wealth. Money is good. As conservatives, we’re capitalists, and we think you can learn a lot from people who are financially successful.

However, Pelosi has made a career out of exploiting class welfare, outlining the supposed immorality of being rich, and railing against laissez faire capitalism. Considering that, and the fact that her district infamously boasts videos of homeless drug addicts eating their own feces and defecating in the grocery stores, the tone-deafness here is staggering.

Remember: All they had to do was pass a clean bill, and we’re not having this conversation. They could have passed it, then introduced another bill to fund their efforts. They didn’t want to. They decided that it was better to turn people’s pain into a bargaining chip. Pelosi says she was ‘proud’ of that decision.

Apparently, as she gazes out the windows of her San Francisco mansion, she sees the anguish of the American people as nothing more than a tool to be employed in pursuit of her agenda.