Thought exercise: What if, two weeks ago, Trump had ordered all the cancellations and distancing?

Whether all the closures and social distancing are necessary – whether they’re a good idea, whether they’re actually making a difference, whether they’re worth what they’re costing us – we’re here now. We need to hope and pray this is the solution to the spreading of the coronavirus because there’s no other way we’re going at this point.

And that leads us to an interesting thought:

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump was criticized for minimizing the severity of the situation. He caught heat for saying the U.S. had the virus contained. It’s hard to precisely define “contained,” but you can certainly make an argument that nothing was contained then – and that nothing is contained now either.

I thought Trump was wise not to make statements that inspired panic, although the media and plenty of other people stepped in to make sure the panic would happen. But you could also argue, in retrospect, that if we were going to shut down and cancel everything, we would have been better off doing it two weeks ago.

So what if that had happened, and what if Donald Trump had been the one to order all of it? I know, you’re going to say, he doesn’t have the authority to issue such orders. Maybe not, but then neither do many of the governors and other public officials who have done so in the weeks since. It didn’t stop them. That’s why I think it’s worthwhile to try to imagine an America that’s completely shut down – very much as it is today – via orders from President Donald Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer blasted the president’s order, saying, “Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his penchant for authoritarianism, and has exploited a public health tragedy to deny Americans their right to be heard in protest of his disastrous administration.”

Schumer encouraged all Americans except Trump supporters to take to the streets in mass protests.

In the National Basketball Association, commissioner Adam Silver lamented the loss of earning opportunities for working class vendors, ushers and security guards. He assailed the president as a racist enemy of the poor.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James openly considered moving to China where he could play under a regime less tyrannical than Trump’s.

Do you think it would have gone this way?

Democratic governors booked baseball and football stadiums and urged crowds of 50,000 or more to attend massive rallies in solidarity against Trump.

Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosted guests who assured everyone that the coronavirus is no big deal and that Trump knows nothing about science. Seth Meyers might have too, but who cares?

On CNN, Don Lemon brought on a panel of six guests who all suggested Trump himself concocted the coronavirus in a government laboratory in order to have an excuse to destroy black and brown people, and prevent liberal groups from gathering. Lemon himself suggested aliens might have emerged from a black hole to personally deliver the virus to Trump at the White House.

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden commented: “A virus is a green little horse’s ass of a picayune leg hair. I knew old Lenny sitting outside the barber shop in Eebweeville next to Stickweenickableebee. Come on, man! At a time like this America needs to come together and rub thighs against bamboo stalks. Barack Obama and I are very close. Video game. Garry Templeton. Butt cheek.”

Congressman Adam Schiff announced an impeachment inquiry against Trump for “abuse of power” in ordering sports halted and assemblies canceled in violation of the First Amendment, which only Adam Schiff is allowed to violate. Nancy Pelosi commented that impeachment should be undertaken rarely, but hey, it hadn’t been used in weeks so why not?

The actual death toll from the virus was unknown, as the media showed no interest in reporting it out of fear it might validate Trump’s decision to order American society shut down.

Eh. I’m sure it wouldn’t have happened that way. Never mind.