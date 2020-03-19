Excellent: Three biotech companies are making solid progress on a coronavirus vaccine

A vaccine test is underway!

Health officials in China said Thursday that the cities at the epicenter of the coronavirus and its surrounding province – Wuhan and Hubei – have not reported any new cases. But the most promising news may come from three biotech companies – Moderna, BioNTech and CureVac – who are making progress toward a vaccine by using RNA molecules to instruct the body to produce antibodies.

The vaccine will still take some time to be tested, but it’s encouraging to see how much progress these companies are making, and one would hope the Food and Drug Administration would not foot-drag on approvals as it so often does in other situations.

Meanwhile, we’re adjusting as best we can to the situation. Businesses are closing to cut losses. Many are paying employees.

Citizens are embracing sanitization guidelines to mitigate the spread, and according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it’s working.

The federal government is trying to pass legislation to minimize the financial impact on low-income workers.

Yet some people are only absorbing the negative news about the virus, and they are becoming paranoid. As I and others have said before, don’t panic and use common sense.

The media love to report on those who have died instead of those who have survived. The survival rate is much higher than the death rate.

Health professionals and others are working tirelessly to contain and eliminate this virus. It is new and unpredictable.

The USA has survived many crises in our history with a lot less medical and technical developments. Take a chill pill and take pre-cautions.

Look for the positives as we go through this crisis instead of just the negatives. Progress is being made. Don’t overlook it.

Listen for the good news, and expect more of it, because a lot of people are working very hard to make it reality.