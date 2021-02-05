Thud: Economy Added Only 49,000 New Jobs in January, Mainly Because of Politician-Ordered Lockdowns

It seems like a long time ago, but it was a mere 10 months ago that elected officials in the United States of America willfully – and pointlessly – destroyed 22 million jobs by refusing to let businesses operate or people go to work.

None of this made a whit of difference in stopping the COVID pandemic. It delayed some of the spread, but it didn’t stop any of it, and in the meantime people lost their jobs and their livelihoods.

You’d have thought they’d learn from their spring 2020 mistake and not do it again when, as everyone knew would happen, virus cases started spiking again when the weather got cold in the fall.

They learned nothing.

They did it again.

TRENDING: Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Let's Make Everyone Who Buys a Gun Get a Psychiatric Evaluation

And in some states – mine included – the lockdowns are still in partial effect.

Schools aren’t open. Restaurants are allowed to operate at only 25 percent capacity. Office buildings are closed. Politicians are incentivizing people not to work by paying them more to be on unemployment than they would make going to work and earning a paycheck.

Can anyone be surprised that, in an environment like this, we’re not creating anywhere near enough jobs to keep up with replacement levels?

The U.S. economy added a modest 49,000 jobs in January as COVID-19 surges persisted but related business restrictions eased somewhat, kicking off a year that’s expected to bring a pickup in hiring as more Americans are vaccinated.

Are the lockdowns the sole cause of the slow job growth? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But the rehiring has been interrupted by a virus that has been spiking across most of the country this winter, triggering renewed restrictions on businesses, fewer visits by consumers and hundreds of thousands of layoffs. While many industries have stepped up hiring, restaurants, hotels and arts and entertainment venues have cut hundreds of thousands of jobs in recent months. Total U.S. payrolls are still about 10 million below their pre-pandemic level.

It’s clear that the political class has no appetite for ending the lockdowns or any of the other COVID restrictions. Even as the number of people vaccinated has exceeded the number of those infected, we’ve still got the White House telling us to continue wearing masks – even if you’ve been vaccinated.

They’re clearly going to resist allowing things to operate at full capacity as long as possible, and that’s insane.

I do not think we’re yet at the point where we should stop with the masks of the social distancing. What I do believe, however, is that we can safely do everything else we would normally do if we take those steps. I also believe that, once the general population is getting vaccinated, there is no longer any reason for the COVID measures because now we’re talking about a virus that almost everyone will quickly and fully recover from.

It wouldn’t be right to minimize anyone’s death – and there will still be some – but to shut down an entire economy?

RELATED: Experts: Biden's Job-Killing Agenda Will Cost 1,411,000 US Job Losses

Yet we haven’t stopped going down that road, which is why we’re still adding so few jobs.

And we don’t need a $1.9 trillion stimulus from the federal government to deal with this. We need the vaccinations sped up, and the economy opened up. That’s it. Nothing else.