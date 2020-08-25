Tim Scott tells America: I'm proof you don't need big government to go from poverty to triumph

Tim Scott is not angry. Tim Scott does not believe he has ever been a victim. Tim Scott doesn’t think “the 1 percent” or anyone else owes him anything.

This is not to say Scott has had an easy life. He hasn’t. Scott’s parents divorced when he was seven and he was forced to share a single room – and a single bed – with his mother and his brother. As a freshman in high school he failed four classes and thought football was his only path to anything.

But a mentor took hold of him, and saw things in him that he hadn’t seen in himself. Scott began to change the way he thought about himself and about life. His habits changed. His priorities changed. His goals changed.

Unlike the parade of speakers who graced the nation’s TV screens last week, Tim Scott is not here to tell you that you can’t make it without help from the government. He is here to tell you that America – not because of its government but because of its people and its values – already provides anyone willing to do the right things with a path to success.

And he’s proof:

TRENDING: Maybe Christian institutions could use more serious people as their leaders

Scott is a dangerous figure for Democrats. Their very viability as a party depends on disadvantaged people believing they have no hope unless a government program props them up and meets their needs. And they especially want disadvantaged minorities to believe that. According to them, America is not only unfair but racist, and a poor black person will be oppressed and trampled on every day of his or her life unless a liberal politician steps in to ensure “justice,” whatever that means.

Tim Scott is proof that none of this is true. Not only did he improve as a student. Not only did he embrace the virtue of hard work. Not only did he start a small business and learn what it takes to make a payroll. Not only did he do all that, but he also got elected to Congress in an overwhelmingly white, conservative district. And then he was elected to the United States Senate in one of the deepest of the Deep South states.

How can this be if America doesn’t give opportunities to poor people? How can this be if America – especially the south – is intractably racist?

Should we start referring to Tim Scott as 46? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Because none of this is true. One of the most powerful points Scott made – in a speech that led with mentions of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor – is that just because America stumbles doesn’t mean we jump to the conclusion that we are what we were in 1865, or 1965. That’s what the cultural left wants to do. Every time there is an incident that might involve racism on some level, it becomes the imperative for the left to render the nation as racist as a Ku Klux Klan rally.

Tim Scott knows that doesn’t reflect the America in which he’s blazed a path of personal success.

But there is one place we know of where we can find real racism, and that’s in the Democratic Party. That’s the party that attacks black people like Tim Scott – and Herman Cain – for daring to dissent from the left-wing orthodoxy. That’s the party that just last week nominated a man who says that black people who don’t vote for him aren’t really black. That’s the party that nominated a man who told Latinos that they, unlike blacks, think for themselves and have diversity of thought.

The Democratic Party uses black people as props to promote an agenda that has nothing to do with them, but has everything to do with power and control. Tim Scott – like our late, great boss – is one of those black Americans who refuses to be used as a prop, but instead thinks and acts for himself, and encourages others to do the same.

Scott’s speech is optimistic and inspiring. It’s full of belief in people, and in the country that provides them with opportunity.

RELATED: VIDEO: Tim Scott lets Pelosi have it for accusing Republicans of 'trying to get away with murder' of George Floyd

As Scott said at the beginning, the election may be between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but it’s not entirely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about how you see this country, and the people in it. If you believe the path out of poverty is the one Tim Scott took, then I would suggest supporting the ticket that also believes that.