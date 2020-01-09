TIME: Nancy Pelosi got the genius idea to delay impeachment from watching TV - specifically, CNN

As I discussed earlier, the impeachment delay has been a disaster for ‘master strategist’ Nancy Pelosi. It’s an obvious loss that’s damaged her stature, injured her party, and could hamstring the Dems’ 2020 field. Her colleagues know the polling is terrible, and they want to be far away from it when the primaries begin.

Almost no one is willing to defend it as a success, and the few who are all seem to offer some variation of “it raised awareness of impeachment.” The problem with that is: Awareness only helps you if the cause to which you’re drawing attention proves popular. Impeachment, to put it mildly, has not.

So, how did all this start? Why did Pelosi choose this course of action? Where did she get this terrible idea?

Much like President Chauncey Gardener in the classic movie “Being There,” Nancy Pelosi ‘likes to watch TV.’

Specifically, she likes to watch Nixon-era attorneys on CNN. As TIME reports:

Pelosi, according to an aide, had been mulling the tactic since she heard former Nixon White House counsel John Dean float the idea on CNN on Dec. 5. In the committee meeting, she added that she believed McConnell would be motivated to move. “Somebody said to me today that he may not even take up what we send. [But] then [Trump] will never be vindicated,” she said, according to the aide in the room. “He will be impeached forever. Forever. No matter what the Senate does.” The following day, Pelosi presided over the floor vote on impeachment, wearing a striking black suit to project solemnity, accessorized with a large gold brooch of the Mace of the Republic, a symbol of the House. When scattered cheers broke out inside the chamber after the first article was approved, she sternly and silently shushed them with a glare and a sharp gesture. After the vote, she announced that she did not plan to transmit the articles right away, saying she could not determine how to appoint House impeachment managers until the Senate decides on its rules for the trial.

In other words, CNN gave Pelosi the terrible idea over which they’ve been gushing for the last few months.

Bravo, CNN. You’re the impetus behind Nancy Pelosi moving “smartly and strategically” ….into the dumper.