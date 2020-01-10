At the same time Soleimani was being killed, U.S. tried and failed to kill another senior Iranian commander

As satisfying as the death of Qassem Soleimani is, it turns out we were only one-for-two on that fateful day.

Abdul Reza Shahlai is the commander of the Quds Force operating in Yemen, while Soleimani was the overall Quds Force commander. He was also responsible for multiple attacks against American personnel and American interests, and was an excellent target for termination.

The plan apparently was to get both of them at the same time, but alas, we missed him:

The U.S. military recently targeted but failed to kill a senior Iranian military commander in Yemen around the time it conducted the drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, U.S. officials said. The highly classified operation against Abdul Reza Shahlai in Yemen shows that the U.S. operation that killed Gen. Soleimani in Baghdad last week was more ambitious and multifaceted than the Trump administration has disclosed.

Details about the operation against Mr. Shahlai have been closely held. While his death has been reported by some social media accounts, U.S. officials said he was still alive. The officials didn’t say if the U.S. tried to kill him in a drone attack or in a ground operation.

The State Department says Shahlai hatched a plot in 2011 to kill the then-Saudi ambassador to the United States at a Georgetown restaurant. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that Shahlai enlisted a drug cartel to carry out the assassination, but U.S. authorities got wind of the plot and foiled it.

As recently as last month, the U.S. State Department issued an extensive statement about Shahlai’s past misdeeds and expressing concern about his continued presence and activities in Yemen.

The attempt to kill Shahlai might seem to contradict the White House statement that it had to take out Soleimani immediately because he was plotting an imminent attack – unless, of course, Shahlai was also involved with it. This sounds more like a strategic decision to get rid of top Iranian commanders because they were trouble and we could do it.

And there’s nothing wrong with that at all. In fact, the “imminent attack” explanation is both weak and unnecessary. It’s weak because it opens up the opportunity for your critics to demand you prove the attack was imminent, which is almost impossible to do. And it’s unnecessary because we were fully within our rights to take out one or both of them simply in response to Iran’s already accomplished acts of war.

Since the hit on Shahlai missed, we have to be ready for the possibility that he could still strike us, our assets or our allies abroad. He’s been involved with that sort of thing for a very long time. And it’s a reminder that, while one very dangerous Iranian thug has left this mortal coil, that doesn’t make the world a safe place.

There are always other monsters coming behind them, which is why you can never stop being vigilant – and you can never kill enough of them. But you have to kill as many as you can.