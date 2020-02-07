SECTIONS
Tlaib sat with Omar at State of the Union so they could hold hands through 'moments of triggering'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 7, 2020 at 12:01pm
Imagine being such a  fragile little snowflake that you can’t even make it through the State of the Union address without someone holding your hand.

The President, who you hate with every fiber of your being, was going to say words. Hearing those words might upset you. Someone needed to be there, lending you their strength, offering you moral support as you courageously face the “triggering moments.”

Fortunately, Detroit-area crackpot Rashida Tlaib and anti-Semitic sister-wife Ilhan Omar had each other to lean on.

Behold their inspiring profile in courage:

Honestly, I’m not sure what they found so “triggering.” Was it the laundry list of unarguable Trump achievements? Was it the American heroes in the gallery? Was it the envy they felt when Nancy Pelosi tore up the President’s speech?

Hmmmmm…. judging by the following clip, it was none of those things.

In fact, it looks like they weren’t even paying attention:

Our heart goes out to these brave, brave, women.

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







