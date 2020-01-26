TMZ reports Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash; live video from KTMJ Los Angeles embedded

Only TMZ has it so far, so we post this advisedly, but as obnoxious as TMZ is, it usually has good information:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC’s report that Bryant’s children were on board does not appear to be true, so thank God at least for that.

TRENDING: Biden says DACA recipients “more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school”

KTMJ in Los Angeles has a live video feed from the scene . . . here:

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has tweeted about the crash, but the tweet doesn’t mention Bryant:

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Was Kobe one of the NBA's all-time greats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

ESPN also claims a source confirming Bryant is dead:

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Assuming this is true, Bryant died at the age of 41.

He played 20 years in the NBA, all with the Lakers, and was part of five NBA championship teams.

We’ll follow with more details as they become available. Pray for his family.