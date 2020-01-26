SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash; live video from KTMJ Los Angeles embedded

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 26, 2020 at 12:39pm
Print

Only TMZ has it so far, so we post this advisedly, but as obnoxious as TMZ is, it usually has good information:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ABC’s report that Bryant’s children were on board does not appear to be true, so thank God at least for that.

TRENDING: Biden says DACA recipients “more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school”

KTMJ in Los Angeles has a live video feed from the scene . . . here:

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has tweeted about the crash, but the tweet doesn’t mention Bryant:

Was Kobe one of the NBA's all-time greats?

ESPN also claims a source confirming Bryant is dead:

Assuming this is true, Bryant died at the age of 41.

He played 20 years in the NBA, all with the Lakers, and was part of five NBA championship teams.

We’ll follow with more details as they become available. Pray for his family.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







TMZ reports Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash; live video from KTMJ Los Angeles embedded
Trump to announce action against California for forcing insurers to cover abortions
In declassified document, Justice Department admits it lacked probable cause to keep wiretapping Carter Page
Netanyahu during Pence visit: Israel has had no better friend than Trump
Percentage of workforce that's unionized falls to all-time low, but among government workers it's rising
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×