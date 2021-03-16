Today We Bring HermanCain.com to a Close After Nine Unforgettable Years

It’s hard to put into words how much fun this has been, so maybe I’ll start by telling you how it was born.

In 2012, shortly after the end of Herman’s presidential campaign, some people sold him on the idea of a site called CainTV. It was supposed to feature entertaining videos that promoted conservative ideals. To make a long story short, its July 4, 2012 launch did not meet expectations, and Herman knew it needed radical surgery.

I had been the syndicator of Herman’s newspaper column since 2006, so we knew each other pretty well. In August 2012, I got a phone call from Herman telling me he was in Vegas, and that he’d booked me a flight there the following day. Surely this would be interesting.

When I got there, he asked if I had any ideas how we could redeem CainTV. The site featured videos that were very expensive to make, and about 30 bloggers writing on everything from politics to cooking. Yet almost no one was looking at the site. There was too much going on, it was costing a lot and it wasn’t focused on anything that was keeping people’s attention.

I suggested we transform the site by getting rid of the videos entirely, and moving to a model that would feature content a) much less expensive to create; b) timely and relevant to the day’s news; and c) presented by a smaller team that readers could get more familiar with.

In other words, written commentary on the events of the day, which was particularly relevant as we were heading into the culmination of the 2012 presidential race. So the writing team of Herman, Rob Laurie and me was born – with me serving as editor in chief.

I never in my wildest dreams thought we would keep it going as long as we did. But Herman loved the site, and even though it never really made him a lot of money, he kept paying us to run it and provide the platform that made him happy and helped him to make a difference.

Rob and I often talked about how grateful we were to Herman for putting us on the team, and for keeping us on the team for so long. When Herman passed away last year, Rob made an observation I’ll never forget:

“I always knew it would end some day, but I always envisioned us putting it to bed over a big steak dinner or something. Not like this.”

I can’t say it much better. When we lost Herman last July, we thought he would want us to keep the site going at least through the election. We’re grateful to our business partners at Western Journal for continuing to host the site. But Rob decided it was time to move on some months back, and Herman’s family is more focused now on their own business pursuits.

It’s time.

For me, writing columns about politics is something I’ve done continuously since 2005 – and something I started doing back in 1984 when I was in college. I’ll always be a Western Herald alum first and foremost. So this will be the first time in more than 15 years that I do not have a platform for political writing.

And I’m fine with that. It’s always been a side thing for me anyway. The Calabrese family business – in which my wife, son and daughter are all involved – is actually not about politics at all. We like it that way and we’re doing quite well with it.

I would like to say this as a parting note, since mine won’t be one of the voices commenting on the political scene after today: I hope the conservative movement returns to a more hopeful and confident place, focused on ideas like free people and free markets, and on limited government and American leadership in the free world.

I have long believed that Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan deserve to be the avatars of the Republican Party. Lincoln saved this country by ridding it of its most evil institution. Reagan restored it by reminding us that government is here to serve us – not the other way around – and that government should not try to do for us what we can and should do for ourselves.

The Republican Party does best when it’s optimistic and determined, not when it’s angry and spoiling for a fight. Both of these Republican presidents understood this, as did Dwight D. Eisenhower and George W. Bush.

I am very concerned about the future of this country, given the fiscal disaster we’re bringing upon ourselves by taking on so much debt. I am troubled by a political class that seems to think it can own our lives while sending us $600 and $1,200 checks to keep us from complaining. I am troubled by a news media that seems to think this is all perfectly fine.

But I’m more concerned about the soul of our nation. My Lord and Savior is Jesus Christ, and He told us above all else to love the Lord with all our hearts, all our minds and all our strength, and to love one another as we love ourselves. None of us should be surprised that the world rejects Jesus. It loves sin, and it’s filled with fear and anxiety that keeps it from trusting God. The Bible told us to expect all this, and it also told those of us who have the Light to live it, reflect it and bear witness to it.

Every day I try to do that better, and I try to lead my wonderful family to do that better. I pray that you will do the same.

This has been such an amazing, fun and unforgettable ride. I’m so grateful to Herman for bringing me on board to do it. I still miss him so much, and it breaks my heart that I can’t thank him directly for it (not that I never did, thankfully).

One final note about Herman: Too much of the country only saw the caricature of him that the political class and the media turned him into. They saw this goofball who said Uz-beki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan, and they thought his 9-9-9 plan was a marketing gimmick. They had no idea how much he accomplished in his business career, how deeply he thought about ideas and policy, how amazing he was to his family, and how much he loved God.

But we knew. And it’s why we all stuck together for as long as we did. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading the site for the past nine years. We enjoyed writing it for you.

Go forth, walk always with God, and be good to yourselves. You deserve it.