Today's Concocted Media Freakout: Oh No! Trump Won't Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power!

Sometimes the work of the media is more like a bad stage performance at your local community theater. The same local actors who haven’t had an original creative idea since 1973 are up there presuming to give you something artistic. You smile and clap politely because it seems like the decent thing to do, but in your head you’re thinking, “I can’t believe these people think this is a good performance.”

But at least in that situation everyone knows it’s fiction.

Today’s phony media outcry is dressed up as a serious alarm over the fate of the nation, which is why its ludicrosity is elevated by a factor of 50 or so.

The background: Donald Trump was asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

Trump does what every politician does in that situation, which is refuse to even entertain any notion of him losing. This is no more newsworthy than when a head coach insists his team is going to win the playoff game in which it’s a 19-point underdog. Did you really think you would get the man to entertain, on the record, the prospect of losing?

None of them ever do.

But it’s different in this case, because for months Democrats have been propagating the absurd notion that Trump – having been defeated in the election – will somehow refuse to accept defeat or leave the White House, setting up some sort of constitutional crisis that will end American democracy.

This is complete nonsense. Trump has never given any reason to think he would do such a thing. Indeed, here he says exactly the opposite:

But you know the media. . . If they can convince you Trump said something dark and dangerous, even though they know he really didn’t, they’ll go full bore.

Today they’re in rare form.

New York Times: Trump Won’t Commit to ‘Peaceful’ Post-Election Transfer of Power

CNN: Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Bloomberg: Trump won’t commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses

Associated Press: Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

If you ever hear someone talk about the media pack mentality, and wonder what that means, see above. There are dozens of others just like them today, but at this point you get the idea.

This is one of the most idiotic things I’ve ever seen. If Trump loses, there is nothing he could do to maintain power and he knows that. At noon on January 21, 2021, a new president is sworn in and every element of government that was under Trump’s command a moment earlier is now under the command of the new president. Trump could try to return to the White House (or refuse to attend the inauguration and simply hunker down there), but it would mean nothing. No one would follow his orders. No one would respect his right to be there. If he insists on staying put, he’ll be escorted out under armed guard and probably charged with trespassing.

He knows this. And he has no thought of challenging this reality at all, nor do I think Trump would even want to stay in office if the voters rejected him.

Remember, Trump is the first president in a very long time whose personal net worth has actually gone down as a result of his serving in office. Whereas most presidents have little waiting for them when they leave office – apart from a comfortable retirement, writing books and doing speeches – Trump has a whole business empire he would probably love to get back to running. If any president probably wouldn’t mind moving on with his life, it’s Donald Trump.

Yet the left and the media persist with this nonsense that he’s going to barricade himself in the White House and refuse to leave.

If you are listening to these people at all, I assure you, you’re getting dumber with every word you let them say to you.