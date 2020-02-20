Tom Steyer: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump

Tom Steyer is, for some reason, still running for President. He hasn’t got a prayer of winning, his expensive campaign is stagnating, and he’s all but finished. Still, he swears he’s not dropping out.

Perhaps he just likes hanging out with the other white millionaires and billionaires that make up the Democratic field.

Regardless of the reasoning behind his dismal 2020 effort, he is right about at least one thing. This morning, he was asked about the winner of last night’s debate. The victor, he claims, was Donald Trump.

Yes, the Democrats’ pathetic playground rumble really was that big of a disaster…

Remember, last night was supposed to produce the appearance of a commanding, confident, frontrunner. Whether that was Bernie, Biden, or party-savior Michael Bloomberg, someone was supposed to emerge as the top dog. No one did.

You can make a case that Bernie came out of it relatively unscathed, but that’s damning with faint praise.

The simple fact is that everyone on that stage looked either like an incompetent idiot or a petulant child. This is the best your modern Democratic Party has to offer. What an absolute, unmitigated, joke it’s become.

If these people weren’t so dangerous, they’d be hilarious.