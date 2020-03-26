Tone deaf Kennedy Center thanks you for that $25 million - which could have gone to ventilators and masks

Saucy Language Warning: Some of the online responses to this ‘thank you note’ have been, shale we say, peppered with euphemisms. They appear near the bottom of this page.

If you’ve looked at the contents of the Senate’s coronavirus relief bill, you’re probably outraged. No, it’s not as bad as what Nancy Pelosi was demanding, but it’s still pretty awful. The rancid pork is piled so high it’s begun sloughing out of the barrel.

One of the most egregious examples is a staggering $25 million that you, the taxpayer, have generously decided to give to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Sure, that money could have purchased surgical masks, ventilators, and other necessities for first responders. It could have been used to fund locations where corpses could be stored, since New York City is running out of room. I know it sounds crazy, but it could even have been returned to the people who actually earned it, or been held in reserve for the future.

Instead, it’s going to fund a currently-shuttered theater – a playground for wealthy DC elites – in which Nancy Pelosi enjoys standing ovations.

TRENDING: When will you get your stimulus checks? How much will they be? Here's what we know:

The Kennedy Center wants you to know it’s grateful for your largesse, so they posted a thank you note via Twitter.

A Message from the Kennedy Center Regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: https://t.co/JnmUxkQPpe pic.twitter.com/GDKJoqGv5v — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) March 25, 2020

I know, millions upon millions of people are losing their jobs. People are wondering how they’ll pay their car payments, their mortgages, and their grocery or utility bills. People are literally dying.

So, why does a theater – which can’t even reopen until the pandemic blows over – deserve such charity?

No one has a good answer.

The reaction on Twitter has been savage.

Fuck books and fuck art give your money to we, the people — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 26, 2020

RELATED: MSNBC: Andrea Mitchell deeply concerned about Covid-19 - because it's helping the President's poll numbers

Ahh, this explains it.

Pelosi gets standing ovation at Kennedy Center Honors https://t.co/V2smELOHHW — Señia WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS! (@ayasgirl) March 26, 2020

The Kennedy Center is no more deserving of money than any other theater that is about to go under. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 25, 2020

SHAME, SHAME, SHAME ON YOU ALL!!! — Sweeties’ world (@sweetie_watchnu) March 26, 2020