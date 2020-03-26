SECTIONS
Commentary
Tone deaf Kennedy Center thanks you for that $25 million - which could have gone to ventilators and masks

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published March 26, 2020 at 10:13am
Saucy Language Warning: Some of the online responses to this ‘thank you note’ have been, shale we say, peppered with euphemisms. They appear near the bottom of this page.

If you’ve looked at the contents of the Senate’s coronavirus relief bill, you’re probably outraged.  No, it’s not as bad as what Nancy Pelosi was demanding, but it’s still pretty awful.  The rancid pork is piled so high it’s begun sloughing out of the barrel.

One of the most egregious examples is a staggering $25 million that you, the taxpayer, have generously decided to give to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Sure, that money could have purchased surgical masks, ventilators, and other necessities for first responders. It could have been used to fund locations where corpses could be stored, since New York City is running out of room. I know it sounds crazy, but it could even have been returned to the people who actually earned it, or been held in reserve for the future.

Instead, it’s going to fund a currently-shuttered theater – a playground for wealthy DC elites – in which Nancy Pelosi enjoys standing ovations.

The Kennedy Center wants you to know it’s grateful for your largesse, so they posted a thank you note via Twitter.

I know, millions upon millions of people are losing their jobs. People are wondering how they’ll pay their car payments, their mortgages, and their grocery or utility bills. People are literally dying.

So, why does a theater – which can’t even reopen until the pandemic blows over – deserve such charity?

No one has a good answer.

The reaction on Twitter has been savage.

