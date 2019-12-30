My top 3 stories of the year - #1: Jeffrey Epstein's totally real suicide that wasn't a murder

Well, here we are. It’s the end of the year and, depending on your opinion regarding the calendar, the end of a decade. It’s time for a list. My list will encompass the top three stories of 2019. I want to be clear; these are MY top three stories – meaning Robert Laurie. I’ve worked with Herman Cain for close to a decade, and we tend to think alike, but I don’t presume to speak for the boss. This is just what interested me, and probably you, this year.

This is my number 1 story of the year not because of what happened. Jeffrey Epstein was a vile pedophile, a sex trafficker, most likely a master blackmailer, and monstrous abuser of young girls. No one should lament his well-deserved death.

The only reason to be upset over his passing is that we didn’t get to hear him name names. Which brings us to the real story. One of two things happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

A: He was murdered while in federal custody to prevent any future testimony.

B: He was prematurely taken off suicide watch, the prison cameras mysteriously failed, his guards fell asleep and faked records of their work, he was left unattended, and he was given enough ‘stuff’ in his cell to hang himself.

Either of those should be the biggest story of the year, if not the last 50 years.

Epstein was the planet’s most important inmate. He allegedly had dirt on Presidents, royals, captains of industry, rank-and-file politicians, and on, and on, and on. The minute he was incarcerated, everyone said “He’ll never see a courtroom.”

Everyone was right. He never will, and that proves one of two things.

If ‘A’ is true, and he was murdered to silence prevent future testimony, it’s incontrovertible evidence that we have a massively two-tiered justice system. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, his killing would indicate that there is, quite literally, no one who can’t be “gotten to” in the interest of protecting the powerful. We’ve all suspected that, for decades, but this would be the most glaring, most obvious, and most blatant indicator that our justice system is really just a machine controlled by untouchable puppet masters. It’s a terrifying prospect.

If ‘B’ is true, and he was allowed to kill himself thanks to an almost inconceivable level of ineptitude, it’s incontrovertible evidence that we have a federal justice system broken beyond repair. Epstein was probably the most high-profile inmate on Earth, yet our government is so deeply flawed that it couldn’t do the bare minimum necessary to see that justice was done? If that’s not the ultimate indictment of our federal bureaucratic beast, I don’t know what is.

Either way, it’s a fantastic argument against taxation. No one – and I mean no one – should ever be expected to lend financial support to a machine as decayed and decrepit, as utterly and completely screwed, as a government that could facilitate this, or let it happen due to incompetence.

The fact that Epstein’s death – whatever it was – is not still the top story on every newscast… Well, it should chill you to your bones.