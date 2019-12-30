My top 3 stories of the year - #2: Impeachment is political suicide for the Democrats

Well, here we are. It’s the end of the year and, depending on your opinion regarding the calendar, the end of a decade. It’s time for a list. My list will encompass the top three stories of 2019. I want to be clear; these are MY top three stories – meaning Robert Laurie. I’ve worked with Herman Cain for close to a decade, and we tend to think alike, but I don’t presume to speak for the boss. This is just what interested me, and probably you, this year.

The Democrats started with “Russian collusion.” That… didn’t happen. Robert Mueller, the man who was supposed to be their savior, destroyed their narrative.

Then it shifted to the “quid pro quo,” some kind of bribery, then ‘attempted’bribery, and a phone call that was supposed to show a President usurping a US election. That didn’t really pan out either. In fact, their attempts to make their case only seemed to damage their 2020 “frontrunner,” Joe Biden.

Finally, they settled on nebulous charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction.” They voted to impeach, but haven’t actually done so because Nancy Pelosi refuses to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. In the meantime, support for impeachment collapsed, the Democrats have hurt themselves badly, and they still don’t have a viable 2020 candidate.

In short, the whole thing has been an exercise in self-immolation. Support for Trump is surging, his numbers are currently on par with Obama’s, and the Democrats’ election hopes look extremely dim.

TRENDING: Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment

The latest strategy seems to center around floating the concept of new, expanded, charges – so they can keep their train wreck rattling down the tracks until November.

Good luck with that Dems.