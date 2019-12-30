My top 3 stories of the year - #3: It's still the economy, stupid!

Well, here we are. It’s the end of the year and, depending on your opinion regarding the calendar, the end of a decade. It’s time for a list. My list will encompass the top three stories of 2019. I want to be clear; these are MY top three stories – meaning Robert Laurie. I’ve worked with Herman Cain for close to a decade, and we tend to think alike, but I don’t presume to speak for the boss. This is just what interested me, and probably you, this year.

You can check out my – very important – honorable mention HERE, but this is where the rubber meets the road.

Back in the 90’s James Carville famously bellowed: “It’s the economy stupid!” He was, mostly, right. I’d argue that it’s a combination of a solid economy and low taxes, but the point is taken.

Our economy is, in a word, stellar. After 8 years of Obama telling us to accept a dismal “new normal,” Trump came along and upended everything.

The stock market is roaring.

TRENDING: Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment

Overall unemployment is the lowest it’s been since the Kennedy administration.

Black, Hispanic, and female unemployment are at historic lows.

Wages are surging.

Inflation isn’t happening, and there’s no recession in the cards.

We’re a net exporter of oil.

Basically, all the things Obama said couldn’t happen have happened in a few short years.

People like to be self-sufficient. They like to have honest, well-paying jobs. They want to provide for their families. Democrats used to understand this. What happened?

No wonder Impeachment is failing and Trump’s numbers are solid.



